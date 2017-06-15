App
Jun 15, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day, that year: One of Asia's oldest stock exchanges opens in Calcutta

Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.

This day, that year: One of Asia's oldest stock exchanges opens in Calcutta

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 15, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1908, the Calcutta Stock Exchange - one of Asia's oldest exchanges and the second oldest in India after the Bombay Stock Exchange - was opened.

Though stock broking was practiced in Calcutta as early as 1836, the brokers had no shelter and business was carried on in the open. The inconvenience prompted the brokers to formalise.

At the time of incorporation in 1908, the Calcutta Stock Exchange had 150 members. Today the total membership has risen to more than 900, which contains several corporate and institutional members.

The exchange grinded to a halt following a Rs. 120-crore scandal involving the notorious stock broker Ketan Parekh, and despite numerous efforts to revive it, CSE is now defunct.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

June 15

