These 6 blue-chip cos' EPS grew steadily every year for 5 years. Will trend continue?

When it comes to investing in the stock market in India for the long term, blue chip companies are ideal bets. Investors know that blue-chip companies generally have stable earnings and have the ability to generate profit even in bad times.

In an attempt to find the best of such blue-chip stocks, Moneycontrol analysed Nifty 50 stocks.

First, we filtered stocks whose earnings per share grew steadily every year for the last 5 fiscal years. Only seven stocks passed the criteria. They included HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.

We drilled further down to analyse the forward EPS of these stocks. We found out, according to a Reuters estimate, that EPS for six out of the seven stocks will continue to rise in this and the next fiscal year, too.

Dividend Track Record: These blue-chip companies have also regularly declared dividend to their shareholder in their last 5 fiscal years.

Recently, Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed outlook to stable from positive. This upgraded rating is likely to boost corporates and investors' faith in India’s growth story.

