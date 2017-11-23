App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 23, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 6 blue-chip cos' EPS grew steadily every year for 5 years. Will trend continue?

We filtered stocks whose earnings per share grew steadily every year for the last 5 fiscal years. Only seven stocks passed the criteria.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
When it comes to investing in the stock market in India for the long term, blue chip companies are ideal bets. Investors know that blue-chip companies generally have stable earnings and have the ability to generate profit even in bad times.

In an attempt to find the best of such blue-chip stocks, Moneycontrol analysed Nifty 50 stocks.

First, we filtered stocks whose earnings per share grew steadily every year for the last 5 fiscal years. Only seven stocks passed the criteria. They included HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.

We drilled further down to analyse the forward EPS of these stocks. We found out, according to a Reuters estimate, that EPS for six out of the seven stocks will continue to rise in this and the next fiscal year, too.

Exhibit221120171213

Dividend Track Record: These blue-chip companies have also regularly declared dividend to their shareholder in their last 5 fiscal years.

Exhibit22112017121314NEW

Recently, Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed outlook to stable from positive. This upgraded rating is likely to boost corporates and investors' faith in India’s growth story.

(Disclosure : Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

