you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 21, 2017 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 17 multibagger stocks gave stellar returns when held for 5 years

We analysed the BSE universe to find stocks that gave a return of 100 percent if they had been held for the last five years.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
It is a common saying that if you stay invested in the equity market long enough, you stand to reap huge returns. Investment guru Warren Buffett once said that if you can't own a stock for ten years, forget about owning it for even ten minutes.

Given the fact that Buffett's time horizon was a decade, Moneycontrol decided to find out if there were stocks in India that could be held for at least five, if not ten, years.

We analysed the BSE universe to find stocks that gave a return of 100 percent if they had been held for the last five years. The stocks were filtered based on their returns and the last ten years yielded 17 such scrips that doubled returns on being held for five years following the date of purchase.

Stocks like Vinati Organic and Symphony were star performers on the list, having given at least 300 percent return over 5 years. Below is the full list.

Multibagger20112017

