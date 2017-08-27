The two major exchanges in India: Similarities & differences

Moneycontrol News

The country's two stock exchanges — Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange — go way back in the past.

BSE, which was established in 1875, is Asia's oldest stock exchange and it was the first stock exchange in India. Surely enough, the trading was extensive even then. From trading under a banyan tree to Dalal Street, traders all over the country had looked for brokers to help them in trading in the stock market. This was because BSE did not have on-screen trading.

However, this left room for a lot of manipulation in stock prices. Before the 1992 stock market crash, Sensex, the BSE's market index, increased manifold. Between April 1991 and April 1992, it returned 274 percent and jumped from 1,194 points to 4,467.

The government founded NSE in 1992 and the trading on the exchange began in 1994. The NSE, with its own benchmark index named Nifty, introduced on-screen trading. This grabbed traders' attention as it helped them in saving the brokers' costs. Later, BSE too started on-screen trading.

As of today, the two stand as separate stock exchanges in India. It is possible for a company to be listed on both the stock exchanges. However, if shares are bought from BSE, they can not be traded on NSE and vice-versa.

Though most of the companies are listed on both the stock exchanges, the stock prices of the comapnies could be different. The number of companies listed on BSE is more than the ones listed on NSE.

Here are some of the major differences:

The revenue it generates

Both the stock exchange generate revenues by collecting transaction fee, membership fee, charges for services given to corporates, investment income, data fee, and other operational charges.

The BSE generated a revenue of Rs 800.75 crore in FY17 while NSE's FY17 revenue stood at Rs 2,318.41 crore.

The overall profit

The net profit will be the difference between the income and expenses. The stock exchanges have to pay for employee benefits, technology-related expenses, regulatory, legal and professional fee.

In FY17, BSE's net profit stood Rs 265.09 crore, while NSE's profit was at Rs 1,032.93 crore.

Market turnover in shares trading in cash

The volume, the amount of trade, done in cash also varies for the two. Shares can be traded in derivatives and on spot market as well. The volume of trade in cash for BSE in FY17 was Rs 9.35 lakh crore and for NSE it was Rs 49.98 lakh crore.

The volume of shares in derivatives

Derivatives are derived from one or more than one security. This means that futures and options fall under the derivatives category.

An equity share is when a shareholder owns a part of the company. An equity option is when a shareholder has the right to buy or sell shares at the strike price and an equity future is when a shareholder has agreed to buy or sell his or her share at a future date.

According to BSE's FY17 annual report, "the daily average volume (of derivatives traded) was 498 contracts per day".

While BSE has an upper-hand in the volume of shares in cash trading, NSE has an upper-hand in the equity derivatives segment.