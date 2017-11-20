The good, bad and the ugly of Moody’s India rating upgrade

Geojit Financial Services

Moody’s upgrade of India’s credit rating to Baa2, coming as it does after the World Bank’s sharp upgrade of India’s status in doing business ranking from 130 to 100 and the IMF chief Christian Lagarde’s remark that the Indian economy is on solid track, is a vote of confidence in India’s economic reforms from three of the world’s leading financial institutions.

Moody’s upgrade along with the recognition by the IMF chief and the World Bank sends out the clear message that the Indian economy is on the right track.

It is important to appreciate the fact that presently there is a global recognition that the path-breaking reforms like GST, RERA, Benami Property Prevention Act and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are major transformational resets for a cleaner and more productive economy.

Recapitalisation of PSU banks is another major initiative to address the issue of stressed assets and to accelerate credit growth.

The Moody’s report states that the reforms “would advance the government’s objective of improving the business climate, enhancing productivity, stimulating foreign and domestic investment and ultimately fostering strong and sustainable growth”.

The direct and immediate benefit of the rating upgrade is that this will reduce the cost of borrowings for the government and therefore is positive for the economy’s macros.

Rating upgrade will lead to lower credit risk premiums for corporates resulting in the reduction in interest costs for those borrowing abroad.

Normally, interest costs for overseas borrowings are Libor plus 200- 400 basis points depending on the credit-worthiness of borrowers.

Rating upgrade can reduce the cost of funds by 75 to 100 basis points (bps) for Indian corporates. Rating upgrade would attract more foreign capital flows into the economy thereby reducing the cost of capital and accelerating growth.

The biggest positive of the rating upgrade is the perceptional change in the Indian economy as an investment destination.

Even though foreign investors have always viewed India’s growth potential as the best among Emerging Markets (EMs), poor macros like the high fiscal and current account deficits and high inflation had negatively impacted the rating.

Now, this will change.

Even though the finance minister has declared that he would stick to the fiscal deficit target, that would be quite a challenge this year.

A negative fallout of the rating upgrade would be the appreciation of the rupee (INR) hurting the nascent recovery in exports.

Rating upgrade, though highly positive for the economy, will have only marginal morale-boosting impact from the market’s perspective.

The market, being ahead of rating agencies, has discounted all the positives that Moody’s has recognised now.

Moody’s has only reaffirmed the fundamental logic that drives the present ‘hope trade’, which is that the economy is set for growth recovery.

This Bull Run, primarily driven by domestic liquidity, is likely to sustain for an extended period of time. Financialisation of savings and increasing preference for equity as an asset class are structural trends that are likely to get entrenched.

This rising tide of domestic liquidity is likely to keep valuations at elevated levels. It is important to appreciate the fact that valuations are frothy, only pockets of mid and small caps.

Large cap valuations are higher than historical averages, but not frothy. There is a very high probability that growth will improve from the second half of FY 2018.

If we achieve a GDP growth rate of 7.4 percent in 2018-19, it can translate into a 20 percent earnings growth. This will make large cap valuations fair. Of course, if the earnings fail to catch up, there will be a sell-off.

There are market experts who believe that 10 to 12 percent rally is possible in the next two months. Such a sharp rally would be undesirable since that will make valuations frothy and the market would be vulnerable to a bubble burst.

The author is Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.