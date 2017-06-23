Thank God it’s Friday! Mid, small-caps crack, but over 20 stocks hit fresh all-time highs

Moneycontrol News

In a week that was dominated by a battle between the bears and bulls, the market ended the week on a mixed note.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 152.53 points at 31,138.21 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 55.05 points to 9,574.95 but the loss was more in broader markets on negative breadth.

For the week ended June 23, the Nifty fell around 0.1 percent, while the Sensex rose by 0.3 percent.

Among the top losers on the index include GAIL, Lupin, BPCL, ONGC, Eicher Motors, IOC, Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, Bosch, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.

Meanwhile, Tata Power, Reliance Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements and HCL Technologies gained the most.

However, in this mixed set of numbers, what stood out were over 20 stocks, which hit their lifetime highs on Friday.

Balkrishna Industries, Polson, Shivalik Rasayan, Teamlease Services, and Seya Industries, among others reached their all-time high marks.

Prateek Agrawal, ASK Investment Managers told CNBC-TV18 that the market to move in a narrow range for some more time but the bias would be upwards and it is unlikely that there will be any significant correction.

Meanwhile, Dipan Mehta Member BSE & NSE says the correction which was already underway has caught a bit of momentum and seems like market has found a roof at the current juncture. So, investors and traders need to brace themselves for slightly more negative trends for next few trading session, at least until the earnings start in mid-July because there is no real trigger for the market. The fears related to GST are priced-in and so have the upsides.

However, this correction certainly gives an opportunity to buy into stocks because once the disruption related to GST ends by September quarter, one could see good jump in earnings for December and March quarter, says Mehta.