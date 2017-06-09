Thank God it’s Friday! Even as market closes flat, over 50 stocks clock all-time highs

Moneycontrol News

Consolidation and subdued trend was the theme for the market in the passing week, with events such as Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review and UK elections taking centrestage.

Having said that, the underlying bullish trend in it ensured that the indices clocked fresh record highs as well, with the Sensex touching a high of 31,430.32 and the Nifty crossed 9700-mark to touch 9,709.3 on June 6. Some stocks too gained from this movement, hitting all-time highs during the period.

Against this, the Sensex closed with losses of 0.03 percent, while the Nifty ended higher by 0.15 percent.

It has been a story of a battle between liquidity and valuations and several experts in the field have raised concerns regarding the mismatch between fundamentals and valuations. The rally has also been largely on the back of multi-fold increase in domestic inflows from retail investors through the mutual fund route.

UBS recently downgraded its rating on India to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ initiated earlier in the month of February, citing a sharp surge in valuations which offers limited risk to reward ratio from current levels.

“The downgrade is more reflective of India’s valuation relative to the region. In emerging markets, we are seen positive earnings momentum, but in India, we are still seeing earnings cut,” Gautam Chhaochharia, Head of India Research, UBS told CNBC-TV18 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, IL&FS expects a correction in the market, but not a deep one. "There might be some correction as things stand today, but obviously that correction is not going to be very deep. You could have a sort of sideways market. I think you need to be stock specific... Some selective profit booking would definitely be called for, but not just because we expect the market to go down in a big way," Vibhav Kapoor of IL&FS told CNBC-TV18.

However, even with this trajectory, 56 stocks clocked their all-time highs during the week and helped investors make money in this market.

If you split it into sectors, financials, including banks as well as auto and auto ancillaries contributed most to this list. Put together, they formed 36 percent of the entire list of stocks.

Financials could have gained on the back of a hope in the NPA resolution process, coupled with marginal hopes of a rate cut due to good monsoons ahead. Better rains would ensure better inflation numbers, nudging the central bank to cut rates.

Largecap names which clocked an all-time high mark are Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, while banking stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank clocked 52-week highs.

Meanwhile, midcap names such as MRF gained too. The impact of a rally in tyre stocks was visible on MRF, which hit its all-time high mark on Friday.

Among other names were ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Laurus Laboratories, Lumax Industries, PNB Housing, Shankara Buildpro, Teamlease Services and TTK Prestige.

Posted by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran