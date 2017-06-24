Technical View: Nifty makes strong bearish candle; 9,550 level crucial for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty which opened with a positive bias pared gains and slipped below its crucial short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 20-DEMA.

The index closed significantly lower from its opening level and made a sold bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts, after a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of formation seen in the previous trading session.

The Nifty which opened at 9,643.25 rose to an intraday high of 9,647.65 but bears stepped in and fuelling selling pressure which took the index below its crucial support of 9,600 to hit an intraday low of 9,565.30. It finally closed 55 points lower at 9,574 on Friday.

A bearish candle after a shooting star formation has bearish implication and investors should tread with caution in the coming week. The Nifty has strong support near 9,550 levels, but a breach of which could put beard in-charge of D-Street.

If bulls manage to pull the index back above 9,600-9650 then a bounce towards 9,680 as well as 9,700 can be seen. But, till then index is likely to stay in a range. The market is expected to remain volatile ahead of June month expiry on Thursday, 29 June 2017.

“The Nifty registered a solid bear candle as a follow up to yesterday’s weak chart pattern suggesting that correction may last little longer. In this process it also breached its two month old ascending channel which has opened up more downsides,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, as Nifty is trading close to critical support level of 9553 more downsides can’t be immediately expected unless this point is breached on closing basis. Traders should remain focussed on stock specific opportunities till more signs of stability are witnessed,” he said,

Mohammad further added that if the support of 9,550 were to go then the next target based on channel breakdown can be projected around 9,351 levels.

On the option front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,600 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,800.

Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 and 9,700 which suggests a limited upside on immediate basis. And, on the Put side, we have seen unwinding in 9,700, 9,650 and 9,600.

“Put Unwinding suggests a shift of the support to lower zone while intact Put writing at 9500 strike could support the market on declines being the expiry week,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If it fails to hold current zone then trading band could slightly shift lower to 9450-9650 zone from earlier 9560 to 9700,” he said.

The index has been consolidating in between 9,560 to 9,700 zones from the last 19 trading sessions and now a decisive range breakout would give a fresh leg of rally.

“If it sustains below 9580 then a decline could be seen towards 9520 then 9480 zone while a hold above 9620 could witness a bounce towards 9680-9700 zone,” said Taparia.