Technical View: Nifty makes a ‘small bear candle’; investors can book partial profits

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which opened higher from its previous close of 9,663.90 failed to keep the momentum going as the index closed just below its crucial psychological support level of 9,650 on Thursday and made a small bearish candle on charts.

A 'small bearish' candle is formed when the index trades lower, but within a defined range, throughout the session. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day and the closing level is below the opening level.

In general, the longer the candle, the more intense is the buying or selling activity. If the candle is short, just as the one we observed on Thursday, it can be concluded that the trading activity remained subdued.

The Nifty index which opened at 9,682.40 slipped to an intraday low of 9,641.50. It then bounced back from its 5-day’s exponential moving average (DEMA) to close at 9,647.25, down 16 points.

Investors are advised to book partial profits on every rise till the time we don’t successfully close above its crucial resistance level of 9,700. The rest of the long positions can be continued with a stop below 9,600, suggest experts.

“The Nifty continued its sluggish phase as it moved in a narrow range of 47 points before signing off the session with a small bear candle,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This kind of prolonged sideways move for last 7 sessions at new life time highs can also be part of distribution process which is unfortunately identified with only with retrospective effect that is only after price damage has taken place,” he said.

Mohammad further added that as other technical parameters on long time frame charts are in deeply over bought levels accompanied with sell signals on lower time frame charts.

“We seriously advise traders to take some money off the table and remain in cash without developing more greed for further profits whereas remaining positions can be carried with a tight stop below 9,600 levels on closing basis,” he said.

The Nifty has been consolidating in almost 40 odd points range within 9,700 and 9,650 and is not able to give a trend in the short-term. As per OI data higher activity at 9700 continues to validate upward resistance while 9,500 on the downside is the near-term support.

“The Nifty ended down for third consecutive day with very thin movement as indecisiveness looms on the mark. A breach on higher side will only make sure uptrend to be intact once strike 9700 is taken out on closing basis else we may continue to consolidate,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“We maintain buy on dips strategy with upside momentum in near term to be intact. Traders can look for stock specific ideas in Steel space like Tata Steel, Hindalco and Vedanta while some banking stocks like HDFC bank and Axis,” he said.