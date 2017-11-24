Technical View: Nifty forms solid bull candle; could retest record highs @ 10,490

The bulls maintained their hold on D-Street throughout the trading session on Friday unlike the three preceding session when it moved in a narrow range on either side. The index registered a positive close for the seventh straight session and made a strong bull candle on the charts.

Formation of a strong bull candle on daily charts after ‘Doji’ type pattern formed on the charts for the past 4 trading sessions is a bullish sign. The index now trades above key short-term moving averages and MACD is also on the verge to give a bullish crossover.

The stars are aligning in the right direction for the bulls and as long as Nifty stays above 10350, the bulls could make an attempt to take out its record high placed at 10,490 if not in November series then in December series.

The index which opened at 10,366 slipped marginally to 10,363 in morning trade. The index rose to an intraday high of 10,404.5 before closing the day 40 points higher at 10,389.70.

“Albeit Nifty50 moved in a narrow range of 42 points it appears that it made a genuine attempt to break away from the sluggish phase witnessed in the last 4 trading sessions. On the weekly charts it registered a solid bull candle which has erased all the losses of preceding week,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10300 levels one can take a positive stance and look for a retest of 10490 levels. However, as Nifty50 is facing resistance on longer time frame charts it looks prudent to have a tight stop below 10300 on a closing basis as a breach of this shall motivate the bears to put more pressure on the markets,” he said.

India VIX fell down by 2.51 percent at 13.51. VIX has to cool down below 13-12.50 zones to get the market stable which could propel the next round of rally towards new high territory.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 10300 followed by 10200 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

We have seen fresh Put writing at strike prices 10400, 10350 and 10300 while Call unwinding was seen at 10300, 10350, 10500 and 10600 strikes.

“Significant Put writing at 10400 strikes is shifting its support from 10300 to 10350 zones while intact Call writing at 10500 strikes could restrict its upside movement to 10500 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“On the technical charts, Nifty formed a Bullish candle on Daily and Weekly chart and supports are gradually shifting higher,” he said.

Taparia further added that the index has to now hold above 10,350 to extend its move towards 10,450 and then towards 10,500 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10,300 and then towards 10,250 levels.