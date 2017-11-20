Technical View: Nifty forms small bull candle; stay long above 10,200

The Nifty50 which started on a muted note failed to reclaim its crucial resistance level of 10,300 for second consecutive day in a row and made a small bull candle type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday.

The bulls failed to push the momentum and succumbed under selling pressure near its crucial resistance level placed around 10,300. The momentum will be in favour of bulls once Nifty closes above 10,411, suggest experts.

Investors are advised to trade with caution and keep strict stop losses to avoid getting stuck on the wrong side of the trade. The Nifty50 which opened at 10,287 slipped to hit an intraday low of 10,261.50, and a high of 10,309.

It was a day of consolidation, but bulls managed to hold their ground and pushed the index back above its opening level from its intraday low to close at 10,298, up 15 points.

“It was a day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty50 moved in an extremely narrow range of 48 points but interestingly it bounced back after dipping into the last Friday’s gap zone of 10268 – 32 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Despite this kind of listless session advances:declines ratio favoured the bulls as almost 2 scrips marched ahead for every single scrip which closed in negative zone suggesting some sort of internal strength in the broader markets,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that traders can continue to maintain a positive stance as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10,200 level on closing basis.

“However, hopes for new highs beyond 10,490 shall be confirmed only when Nifty50 manages to trade above 10,411 on a closing basis,” he said.