Technical View: Nifty forms small bull candle; remain long with a stop below 9,490

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty moved in a volatile range throughout the trading session on Tuesday but bulls managed to push the index higher towards a fresh closing high. The index made a small bull candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Small Bullish' candle is formed when the index trades in a defined range throughout the sessions. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day. In general, the longer the candle, the more intense is the buying or selling activity.

The Nifty which opened at 9,590.65 rose to an intraday high of 9,635.30 which made a small upper shadow. It slipped to an intraday low of 9,581.20 which resulted in small lower shadow. The index closed at a fresh record closing high of 9,624.55, up 19.65 points.

The index briefly moved in a range for the most part of the trading day but failed to surpass its previous record high of 9,637.75. It witnessed some selling pressure at higher levels, but traders are advised to stay long on the index with a trailing stop loss below 9,490, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered a small bull candle as it moved in a narrow range of around 50 points throughout the trading session. This narrow range with a positive close can also be a sign of exhaustion in momentum as a number of stocks which declined outnumbered the advancing stocks which can be a cause for concern going forward,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Nevertheless in the absence of major sell signals across different time frame charts we advise traders to remain cautiously optimistic and focus on individual stocks where fresh breakouts are visible with a market stop below 9490 on a closing basis,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,400 and 9,500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,600.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,500, 9,600 and 9,400 while fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600-10,000.

The Nifty index continued its up move for the fourth consecutive session and registered a highest daily close at 9,624. The Nifty failed to surpass previous day’s high of 9,637 and traded inside the trading range of the last session.

“The Nifty continued its formation of higher lows for the fourth day and made a small Bullish candle on the daily chart. It has to continue to hold above 9,580 zones to extend its up move towards 9700 and higher levels while on the downside multiple supports are seen at 9550 and 9520,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index is continuously heading upwards and every small decline during the session is being bought as bulls have taken the market in their grip,” he said.