Technical View: Nifty forms small bodied candle; 9580-9600 important for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty moved in a narrow range on both sides throughout the trading session on Thursday but managed to close above its crucial support level of 9,600.

There is no specific pattern that was formed on the charts today, but it looked like a small-bodied bullish candle because the closing level is higher than the opening level. A small bodied candle signifies muted trading activity.

The index which opened at 9,589.90 slipped to an intraday low of 9,589.90 and bounced back from its 5-day exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,592 to hit an intraday high of 9,634.65. It finally closed 5.1 points lower at 9,616.10.

The Nifty futures settled the day with the premium of 15 points as compared to previous day’s premium of 5 points. The rise in premium suggests that buying interest is seen in the market on small declines.

“The Nifty index (spot) closed on a flat to negative note for the second consecutive session but it held above 9,600 mark. It formed a small-bodied candle on the daily chart as it failed to surpass 9635-9650 zone and negated its formation of higher lows of last five trading sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If it sustains below 9,580 then only profit booking could be seen towards 9,550 and 9,532 while on the upside index needs to surpass 9,635-9,650 zone to extend its up move towards 9700,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,400 and 9,500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,600.

Fresh Put writing was seen at 9400, 9500 and 9600 strike while Call writing was seen at 9600, 9650, 9700, 9800 and 9,900.

Looking at the options data, it appears that if market rallies upsides may be limited towards 9650-9700-9800 levels while supports for the index are based on 9400-9500 levels.

The Nifty appears to be in a consolidation mode as it continued its range bound move in a band of 40 points for the session. As long as Nifty holds 9,580-9,600 market, investors should hold onto their long positions. A breach of same could put further pressure on bulls.

“The technical picture on lower time frame charts is slowly deteriorating as sell signals on momentum oscillators are cropping up. Even our wave counts on lower time frame charts are suggesting the possibility of the short-term top around 9,650 levels whereas momentum oscillators on higher time frame charts are deeply in overbought levels inferring that upsides,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence on the back of the technical evidence with us we advise traders to remain cautiously optimistic and focus on stock specific opportunities with a stop below 9,600 levels on closing basis,” he said.