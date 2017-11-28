Technical View: Nifty forms small bearish candle; wait for breakout to initiate fresh longs

The Nifty, which started on a muted note succumbed to selling pressure in morning trade but the index managed to bounce back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,363 and made a small bearish candle on the daily charts.

The index continued to make higher highs for the sixth consecutive session but failed to hold above 10,400 and corrected towards 10,350 zones.

The Nifty has been consolidating in between the range from 10350 to 10410 zones from the last three trading sessions, and investors should now wait for a breakout before initiating fresh long positions.

The Nifty opened at 10,387 and rose to an intraday high of 10,409.55 but then bears took control and pushed the index towards its 5-DEMA to hit an intraday low of 10,355.20. It finally closed 29 points lower at 10,370.25.

“Bears appears to have made a sudden gorilla attack in a post-luncheon session in a market which was otherwise favouring the bulls. This surprising move from bears not only kept their chances alive but also facilitated sell signals on our twin momentum oscillators,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, as a certain set of other momentum oscillators, which are known to be laggards, has just generated a ‘Buy’ signals in Monday’s trading session which is giving a mixed picture,” he said.

“We can conclude that technical setup on lower time frame charts is mixed and hence traders are advised to remain neutral and wait for confirmation of a breakout in either of the directions. Any close below 10240 shall drag down the indices initially towards 10200 levels whereas a firm close above 10409 shall lead to a retest of all-time highs placed at 10490,” explains Mohammad.

India VIX marginally moved up by 0.90 percent at 13.14. VIX has to cool down below 13-12.50 zones to get the market stability and the next round of rally towards new high territory.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 10300 and 10000 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10400 and 10600 strikes.

Fresh Call writing was seen at 10400 to 10600 strikes while Put unwinding was seen at 10400, 10300 and 10200 strikes.

“Option band signifies a pause in momentum while 10300 is likely to act as a major support. Based on technical parameters, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10350 to witness an up move towards 10450 then 10500 while on the downside supports are seen at 10300 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index lost its winning streak after the positive move seen in the last eight trading sessions. Now the intraday volatility could emerge as option writer are fighting in the market to make or break 10350 zones,” he said.