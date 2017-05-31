Technical View: Nifty forms small bear candle; 9,600 key for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty pared gains after hitting a fresh record high of 9,649.60 on Wednesday and closed below its opening level 9,636.55 to form a small bearish candle which closely resembles ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on charts.

A Spinning Top is formed when the body is small but there is a wide range of movement on both the side. This candle is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears and can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

The Nifty opened at 9,636.55 and rose to a record high of 9,649.60 which resulted in small upper shadow. It slipped to an intraday low of 9,609.25 which made a small lower shadow. It closed 3.3 points lower at 9,621.25.

If the spinning top kind of candle is formed after a prolonged uptrend suggests that bulls might be losing momentum and investors should tread carefully.

If the index manages to defend 9,600 this week, bullish momentum remains intact, but a close below this level could fuel further profit booking decline. Traders are advised to lighten up long positions if Nifty slips below 9,580-9,600, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered a small bear candle which resembles a Spinning Top as it signed off the day with a negative close after moving in an extremely narrow range of 40 points. If we observe the last 5 sessions of price action, it is clearly suggesting that markets are losing momentum as the daily trading range is progressively becoming narrower,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Moreover, momentum oscillators generated a sell signal accompanied with a confirmed negative divergence on RSI chart. Hence, we advise traders to close their short term long side bets if Nifty were to close below 9600 levels and wait for more clarity as even risk rewards from current to capture further gains doesn’t look favourable,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,400 followed by 9,500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,600.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9400, 9500, 9600 and 9700 while Call writing was seen at 9600, 9650, 9700, 9800 and 10000.

“The Nifty index closed on flat to negative note after the winning streak of last four sessions. It formed a small Bearish candle but continued its formation of higher lows for fifth consecutive sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now if it negates the formation of higher lows then only a small decline could be seen but the major trend may remain intact till it holds above previous swing high of 9,532 zone,” he said.

Taparia further added that Nifty has to hold above 9,635-9,650 zone to witness an up move towards 9,700 and 9,750 while a hold below 9,580 may drag it towards 9,550 and 9,532.