Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Shooting Star’ like pattern on charts; tread with caution

Moneycontrol News

Nifty rose towards its crucial resistance level of 9,700 but failed to surpass it as bears took control of D-Street pushing the index below its crucial support of 9,650. The index formed a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of formation on daily candlestick charts.

A Shooting Star is a bearish reversal pattern and is formed after a rising price environment. It is formed when prices gap higher in the opening trade, rallies considerably during the session but a close towards the lowest point of the day which is indicated by long upper shadow.

A Shooting Star which is a one candlestick pattern has a long upper shadow and a small black or white body. The ability of the bears to force prices down after a sharp rally in trade raises the yellow flag and thus investors should tread with caution.

Nifty opened at 9,642.65 rose to an intraday high of 9,698.85. It slipped towards its crucial support level of 9,600 at 9,617 and closed largely flat at 9,630.

The upper shadow should relatively be long and at least 2 times the length of the body and a small or no lower shadow. A bearish confirmation is still required and which can come in the form of a bearish candle in the Friday’s session.

In exact 'Shooting Star' formation, the distance between the lowest price for the day and the closing price must be very small or non-existent.

It is critical for Nifty to sustain above 9,700 levels for the bullish momentum to continue while a break below 9,580 could bring bears back on driving seat.

This selloff after an intraday breakout above 9,676 is clearly suggesting that 9,709 is proving to be a critical hurdle and it may stay for some more time before it is decisively taken off.

“Bulls certainly disappointed in Thursday’s trading session as market participants used this rally to exit their positions which resulted in a Shooting Star kind of formation suggesting a lack of conviction at higher levels on the part of bulls,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“In term of Elliott Wave parlance the rally from the lows of 9560 has traced out itself with 3 wave structure suggesting that it can be Wave B inside the corrective structure which is in progress from the highs of 9709 in the form of a Flat,” he said.

Mohammad further added that based on this observation if this Wave B ended at today’s high of 9698 thereby paving the way for Wave C then subsequent correction should be fast and go below 9,560 levels in next 5 trading sessions to complete the visible corrective structure from the highs of 9,709 registered on 6th of June.

“We advise traders to stay light on the markets unless 9700 is taken off in next two trading sessions,” recommends Mohammad.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 9,600 and 9,500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 and 9,800.

Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9700, 9750, 9800 and 9900 while significant Put unwinding was seen at 9600 and 9550 strikes.

“Intact Put writing at the lower strike is holding the market while fresh Call writing is restricting its upside momentum. On the technical front, Nifty index formed a Shooting Star Candle on the Daily chart as it failed to surpass 9,700 zone and corrected sharply in the second half of the session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index failed to give range breakout and again got stuck in a broader trading range as it has been consolidating in between 9560 to 9700 zones from last seventeen trading sessions,” he said.

Taparia further added that the index now has to give a decisive range breakout of the recent trading band for the next leg of the rally. In the short-term, it has immediate support at 9,580 and 9,550 while resistances are seen at 9,680-9,700 zones.