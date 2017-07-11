Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Shooting Star’; 9,800 key for momentum to sustain

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 which made a fresh record high of 9,830.05 on Tuesday witnessed selling pressure towards the end of the trading session and made a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Shooting Star' type of pattern is formed when the index trades well above its opening level but bears try to regain control on D-Street and the index comes under selling pressure as traders start booking profits at higher levels.

This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern; hence, investors should remain cautious and for the index to sustain momentum a close above 9,800 is required.

In exact 'Shooting Star' formation, the distance between the lowest price for the day and the closing price must be very small or non-existent. However, in Tuesday’s trading session there was a small lower shadow.

The Nifty50 opened at 9,797.45 points and rose to a record high of 9,830.05. It hit a low of 9,778.85 before closing 15 points higher at 9,786.05.

The index has a strong support placed at 9,600 and investors will be better off booking some profits at higher levels. Investors can still maintain long positions with a stop below 9,700.

“The Nifty50 registered a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of formation as it witnessed profit booking from the resistance point of 9830 levels suggesting a lack of conviction on the market participants at the higher levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Added to this, weak market breath as AD line was strongly skewed in favour of bears, is clearly pointing out the weakness crept in the broader markets as traders/investors appear to be preferring to exit their positions rather than creating fresh long after such a strong technical breakout,” he said.

In the immediate trading session, Mohammad expects market is likely to remain under pressure. “It Nifty50 trades below 9,778 levels at least for one hour and hence, we advise traders to consider part profit booking and to go long selectively in largecap space with a stop below 9700 levels on closing basis,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,600 followed by 9,500 while maximum Call OI is at 9,800 and 10,000 strikes.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,800 which is supporting this up move while fresh Call writing started was seen at 9,800 to 10,000 strikes.

“The Nifty index formed a ‘Shooting Star’ candle on the daily chart as it failed to hold its most of the gains and corrected by around 50 points from higher levels,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has been making higher lows from last seven trading sessions and now if it negates this formation then a small profit booking could be seen in the market towards its next support of 9,750 and 9,709. On the upside a decisive hold or a close above 9,800 could extend this rally towards 9,850 and 9,900 levels,” he said.