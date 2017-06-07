Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Long Legged Doji’ on charts; 9,700 key for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty remained volatile throughout the trading session but pared losses after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee left rates unchanged and lowered its inflation outlook hinting at a rate cut possibly in August policy review.

The Nifty which slipped below 9,650 in intraday trade managed to bounce back and closed towards the high point of the day which made a ‘Long Legged Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A typical Long-legged Doji pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price but there was a lot of movement on both the sides. The Nifty opened trading at 9,663.95 and closed at 9,663.90 on Wednesday.

The pattern does suggest uncertainty but traders should wait for a breakout above 9,700 levels before creating fresh long positions while a break below 9,600 levels could change the trend favouring bears.

The index respected its previous day’s low of 9,630 and closed with the gains of around 25 points at 9633.90. For bulls to gain momentum, it has to trade above 9,650 to extend its up move towards 9700 and 9750 zone, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered a Long Legged Doji kind of formation on the back of strength displayed by some of the Banking counters post RBI monetary policy. But, Nifty still appears to be not completely out of the woods as momentum oscillators are in sell mode on lower time frame charts,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, bulls should continue to remain cautious till a decisive breakout take place above 9,710 levels on closing basis. If that happens then bulls may gain renewed strength to push the indices towards a magical 5 digit figure of 10,000 but that can be a euphoric attempt,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to remain cautiously optimistic and ride this rally with a stop below 9,600 levels on closing basis.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,500 followed by 9,600 and 9400 while maximum Call OI was seen at 9,700 followed by 9,800.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike price 9600, 9650 and 9700 which is supporting the market on declines while intact Call writing at 9700 and fresh writing at 9,800 are keeping the limited upside on an immediate basis, suggest experts.

Based on the derivative data, the market can make an attempt to rise above 9700 but extensive Call writing around 9700-9800 will act as crucial resistance levels.

“The Nifty index formed an Inside Bar and a Doji candle on the daily chart as it traded inside the trading range of the last session and finally closed near to its opening levels. It respected to previous day’s low of 9,630 and closed with the gains of around 25 points,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index has been respecting 9,630-9,635 zones from last four sessions hence this level becomes critical to keep the short-term positive trend for the market,” he said.