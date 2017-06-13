Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Inverted Hammer’ on charts; 9,600 crucial for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty which started on a positive note failed to keep the momentum going as it witnessed selling pressure in second half of trading session which took the index towards its 13-days exponential moving average (DEMA) making an ‘Inverted Hammer’ kind of pattern on charts.

The Inverted Hammer is formed in a downtrend in which the upper shadow should be twice the length of the body and there should be no lower shadow or very small lower shadow.

The real body is placed at the lower end of the range which means the closing of the index was near its intraday low. The price pattern signals a reversal but only get confirmed after Wednesday’s candle.

The Nifty opened at 9,615.55 and rose to an intraday high of 9,654.15. It slipped nearly 60 points from there as selling pressure gripped market to hit its intraday low of 9,595.40 The Nifty50 closed 9.5 points lower from its previous close of 9,654.15 at 9,606.90.

The index took support at its 13-DEMA placed at 9605 and if history is something to go by then this moving average has always lent support to the index many times. A breach of 13-DEMA and 9,600-9,580 will open up possibilities for a further decline towards 9,500.

“The Nifty registered Inverted Hammer kind of formation with a slightly longer upper shadow suggesting that market participants utilised the intraday rally to exit their long positions which pushed the prices down towards the opening point,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Although Nifty is currently sitting on its 13-DEMA which has propped up the prices higher on many occasions in the past that may not be the case now as multiple technical parameters are in sell mode on lower time frame charts clearly favouring for the continuation of the downswing,” he said.

Mohammad further added that market may pick up pace towards its southern journey on a close below 9600 levels whereas a breach of 9500 levels on closing basis shall confirm the multi-week top around 9700 levels.

Upsides for the Nifty index at least for time being shall continue to remain capped around 9,700 levels unless it is taken off on a closing basis.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,600 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,600 and 9,800.

Fresh Call writing at 9700 strike will act as stiff resistance for the index, while major Put activities is being witnessed at 9500 and 9450 strikes which will act as major support areas.

“The Nifty50 index failed to hold above 9,650 and corrected towards 9,600. It formed an “Inverted Hammer Candle” on the Daily chart and given the lowest daily close in last eleven trading sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Index started to form lower lows from last three sessions but got stuck in the trading range of 100 points. Now if it sustains below 9580 zone then selling pressure could be seen towards 9550 and 9530 while on the upside hurdles are seen at 9650 and 9680 zone on an immediate basis,” he said.