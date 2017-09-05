Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Harami’ pattern; tread with caution despite positive triggers

The Nifty50 reversed losses from the previous session and closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,950 on Tuesday. It made a Hammer kind of a candle on the daily charts and a pattern which resembles that of Bullish Harami.

Bullish Harami is a bullish reversal pattern and is made up of two candlesticks. It is characterized by a large black candle, followed by a small white candle. The white candle is contained completely within the previous black candle.

However, confirmation is still required for a trend reversal. At best, it does look like it might be a short covering move and any escalation on the geopolitical front could put further pressure on markets. A move below 9,861 could confirm end of a pullback rally.

The Nifty opened at 9,933 and rose to an intraday high of 9,963. It slipped to its crucial support level of 9901 before closing the day at 9,952, up 39 points.

Investors are advised to lighten up positions on any up move as a continuation of a rally will get confirmed once the index breaks above its previous record high placed at 10,137 levels.

The official confirmation of a Harami pattern will get on the third day in the form of a white candle, large gap up or a higher close.

India VIX fell down by 2 percent at 12.88. Now, VIX has to hold below 12.50 to get a smooth ride in next coming sessions otherwise high wave trade could continue in the market.

“The Nifty50 index managed to hold 9,900 zone and headed towards 9,950 level. It closed positive with the gains of around 40 points and formed a “Harami Candle” as it traded inside the trading range of the last session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has got stability after a sharp decline on Monday but needs to hold above 9,928 zone to head towards multiple hurdles of 9,980 then 10,020 zone. On the downside index has support at 9880 and then towards 9,850 levels,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 9,700 followed by 9,800 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10,000 followed by 10,100 strikes.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 and 10,000 while Call writing is taking place 10,200 strikes. Fresh Put writing and Call unwinding at ATM strike suggests a scope to head towards 10,000, suggest experts.

With a positive AD line and a bullish signal on daily MACD oscillator, the near term outlook for the next few trading sessions can be positive, but investors should tread with caution as we approach key resistance levels.

“As a follow through to Monday’s long lower shadow, investors are conditioned to buy on dips Nifty50 made an attempt to recover some of the lost ground and registered a Hammer kind of formation after big fall of previous trading session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, momentum traders may be back only on a close above 9988 levels which should push the Nifty50 further towards 10,080 kind of levels. Fresh break out beyond 10137 levels, and till that happens traders are advised to read this up move as of pull back in nature,” he said.

Mohammad further added that the pullback rally was meant only to lighten up their long positions whereas on the downsides, 9,861 should be considered as trigger point breach of which should confirm the end of pullback rally.