Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hammer' like pattern; stay long with a stop at 9,600

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty which slipped towards its support of 9,600 managed to recoup some losses and closed near its opening level on Wednesday making a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

It was heartening to see buying interest around Nifty50 crucial support level of 9,600 which minimised the damage on charts. If global cues remain stable, Nifty50 should start on a positive note and attract further buying on Thursday.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but manages to recoup losses and closes either above or near its opening level. It has no or a tiny upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow.

The Nifty which opened at 9,648.10 rose to an intraday high of 9,650.45 which made a small upper shadow. The index slipped to an intraday low of 9,608.60 before bouncing back towards its opening level and closed at 9,633.60, down 19.90 points.

In classic hammer pattern, the body is at least half the size of the tail. It is a bullish reversal pattern and often implies that market may be nearing a bottom.

However, traders should not make decisions based on just one candlestick pattern and wait for further confirmation as Thursday's price action will be crucial. The way index bounced back from lower levels suggest that buying is likely to continue in Thursday’s session as well.

Interestingly at today’s low of 9,608, the index retraced exactly 62% of its recent upswing from the lows of 9,560 adding more significance and weight to the support placed around 9,600 levels.

“The Nifty staged a smart recovery in the latter half of the session from its critical support of 9,600 levels which resulted in the Hammer formation on Candlestick charts,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“It also shows that market participants were more or less interested in buying the dip and hence the possibility of follow through buying in next trading can’t be ruled out. Traders can remain positively biased as long as Nifty sustains above 9,600 on closing basis” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that once Nifty50 manages to get past the immediate hurdle of 9,676 levels then momentum is likely to strengthen further with which bulls may find enough ammunition with them to destroy the top of 9,709 going forward.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,600 and 9,500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 and 9,800.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 and 9,650 while Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 and 9,650.

“Intact Put writing at the lower strike is holding the market while fresh Call writing is restricting its upside momentum,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty index formed a ‘Hammer’ Candle on the daily chart as it recovered from lower levels but finally closed negative with the loss of around 20 points. The index got stuck in a smaller trading range and has been consolidating in between 9560 to 9700 zones from last seventeen trading sessions,” he said.

Taparia further added that Nifty has to give a decisive range breakout of the recent trading band for a next leg of the rally. In the short term, Nifty has immediate support at 9,580 and 9,550 while resistances are seen at 9,680-9,700.