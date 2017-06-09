Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hammer' like pattern on charts; 9,700 in sight now

Moneycontrol News

Bulls stepped in to save the day for Nifty after it slipped towards its crucial support level of 9,600 in trade on Friday. The index recouped its losses to close above its crucial level of 9,650 and made a ‘Hammer’ like the pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The index closed above its two crucial short-term moving averages i.e. 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,653 and 10-DEMA at 9,624 which it breached in intraday trade today.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but manages to recoup losses and closes either above or near its opening level.

The structure of the body is small with no upper shadow or a small upper shadow and a long lower shadow. The body is at least half the size of the tail. The pattern signals a capitulation by sellers to form a bottom accompanied by a price rise, indicating buying at lower levels.

In Friday's price action, Nifty opened at 9,638.55 and rose to an intraday high of 9,676.25 which made a small upper show. It slipped below its 5-DEMA, and 10-DEMA to hit its intraday low of 9,608.15 to finally close 21 points higher at 9,668.25.

Late buying towards the end of the trade suggests that bulls are back in action and it would be prudent for investors to carry with their long positions. However, the exact picture will be much more clear in the next trading session, but the way market moved in the last 1 hour of trading sessions suggests that 9,700 is well in sight.

“The Nifty registered Hammer kind of formation as it smartly recovered from the psychologically important support level of 9,600. This recovery is strengthening the bull case for the immediate trading session as they snatched the game from the Bears,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Bears managed to successfully push the prices down below the lower boundary of the last 5 days trading range, whose value is placed at 9,630 levels, in the initial part of the session but failed to hold on to their gains as bulls dominated in the later part of the day.

“It becomes imminent for bulls to display similar strength and destroy the top of 9,709 levels on closing basis which shall strengthen the bullish momentum further. However, traders are advised to take only calculated risk and maintain bullish bias till signs of reversal are visible,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,600 while maximum Call OI was intact at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,800.

Fresh Put writing at 9600 strike which supported the market on the declines while intact Call writing at 9,700 strike is restricting its upside momentum, suggest experts. Options data suggests that market could again reattempt to test 9,700 in the coming week, but for that it has to hold above 9,680 levels.

“Nifty formed a Hammer Candle on the daily chart which indicates that bulls are not ready to lose their grip and buying interest is seen on every small decline,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index has to cross and hold above 9,680 zone to extend its up move towards 9,750 and 9800 while on the downside supports are seen at 9,620 and 9,580 levels,” he said.