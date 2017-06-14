Technical View: Nifty forms 'Hammer' kind of pattern; 9,580 crucial for bulls

Moneycontrol News

Bears tried to take control of the market but bulls were not in the mood to give up just yet. They were able to defend 9,600 level for the second day in a row on Wednesday as it made a comeback after hitting a low of 9,580.

The index made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily candlestick charts which suggest that market may be bearing a bottom. The crucial level for bulls to watch out is today’s low of 9,580.

A classic 'Hammer' is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading day but manages to recoup losses and closes either above or near its opening level. It has no or a tiny upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow.

However, in Wednesday's price action, Nifty rose to an intraday high of 9,627.40 which made a small upper show. It opened at 9,621.55 and slipped below 9,600 for the second day in a row towards 9,580.45 which made a long lower showdown. It finally closed near its opening level at 9,618.15, up 11 points.

The index closed above its crucial support level of 13-DEMA placed at 9,607. The way index managed to defend crucial support of 9,600 implies bulls have an upper hand. But, the momentum will only strengthen when the index closes above 9,650-9,700.

“The Nifty is successfully defending 9600 mark on closing basis for last 3 trading sessions which shall augur well for bulls as it signed off the session with a Hammer kind of formation on candlestick charts which may have positive connotations in near term provided there is going to be a follow-up buying in next trading session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, Wednesday’s positive close is on the back of negative advance decline ratio which is a cause for concern and the real challenge for bulls lies in cracking the critical resistance available in the form of 9700 top so that they can solidify their gains further,” he said.

The trend is more or less range-bound with a negative bias, as a number of technical parameters on lower time frame charts are still in sell mode, suggest experts.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,600 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,600.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 which is supporting the market on the decline while intact Call unwinding at strike price 9,650 and 9,700 provides a scope to retest the recent lifetime highs.

“The Nifty index managed to recover well from its major support of 9580 but continued its formation of lower lows for the fourth consecutive session. It formed a Hammer Candle followed by an inverted Hammer on the previous session which indicates that Bulls and Bear both are fighting hard to get the grip at current levels,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index got stuck in a trading range but resistances are slightly shifting lower. Now it has to cross and hold above 9,650 to witness an up move towards 9,700 then 9,750 while a hold below 9,580 could drag the index towards 9,550 and 9,530 mark,” he said.