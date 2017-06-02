Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Doji’ kind of pattern; book profit if index hits 9,700

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty soared to fresh record high of 9,673.50 on Friday but pared some gains and closed near its opening levels making a ‘Doji’ kind of formation on the daily candlestick charts.

A Doji or a 'Doji Star' kind of pattern is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the trading session which is indicated by the small body with prominent lower as well as upper shadow. It appears like a cross or a plus sign.

The Nifty opened at 9,657.15 and closed virtually at the similar level at 9,653.50 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Friday. It rose to a record high of 9,673.50 which made a small upper shadow and fell to an intraday low of 9,637.45 which made a small lower shadow.

Although 'Doji' is a neutral chart pattern and often signals indecisiveness among bulls as well as bears, but steady consolidation points towards a bigger move on either side.

There is no reason for investors to go bearish on this market just yet and thus they should not be afraid to take some profits off the table if the index approaches 9,700, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered a Doji Star kind of formation as it witnessed a gap-up opening before signing off the day almost where it has opened. Despite this gap up opening intraday range remained extremely tight with the narrow movement of around 37 points,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“On the weekly charts, Nifty formed a small bullish candle; hence, the benefit of doubt still goes to Bulls as confirmation for weakness is still missing despite weakening momentum. We advise to book profits if markets hit the levels of 9,700 levels and ride the stock specific opportunities with tight stop losses,” he said.

The Nifty fut index settled the day with the discount of 9 points as compared to previous day’s premium of 15 points. Sudden fall in premium to discount indicates that bears are also participating in the market to restrict its upside even after rallying to a fresh record high.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9400 and 9500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9700 followed by 9600.

Significant Put writing was seen at 9600 which is shifting its support to higher zones while fresh Call writing is seen at 9700 and 9800 strike is giving the further scope for the bulls.

“The Nifty formed a Doji candle on the Daily chart as it closed near to its opening levels after moving in a small range,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has to continue to hold above 9635 to extend its up move towards 9,700 while on the downside immediate support is seen at 9580 to hold the short-term positive trend of the market,” he said.