Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Doji’ for 2nd day; trade with a stop below 10,260

The Nifty50 witnessed wild swings throughout the trading session on Wednesday but bulls finally managed to retain their hold. It failed to close above its crucial resistance level around 10,350 and ended near its opening level making a Doji kind of pattern for the second day in a row.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the day which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. The body will be insignificant which will appear like a plus sign on the charts.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,350 and closed virtually at the similar level at 10,342 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Wednesday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,368 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 10,309 which made a long lower shadow.

Investors who are long in the index should continue to maintain their position with a stop below 10,260. Any break above 10,411 could take the index to a fresh record high while a breakdown below 10,260 could trigger bearish sentiment on D-Street.

“Albeit Nifty50 moved in a narrow range and registered an indecisive formation called Doji for the second day in a row there are no sell signals on the lower time frame charts. Hence, traders can continue to adopt bullish stance unless some of the momentum oscillators on lower time charts generate sell signals,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“It looks prudent to put a stop below 10260 on a closing basis and ride this rally for initial targets of 10411. Based on our historical technical observations we firmly believe that Nifty50 need to sustain above 10411 for a couple of trading sessions,” he said.

Mohammad further added that if the index manages to sustain over 10,411 then it could make an attempt to register new highs again beyond 10490 levels. In simple words, the trade should remain on the long side with a stop below 10260 on a closing basis.