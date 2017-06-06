Technical View: Nifty forms bearish engulfing pattern; 9,600 crucial for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty came under pressure as soon as the index surged above its crucial resistance level of 9700 to hit its fresh record high of 9,709.30 on Tuesday. The made a strong bear candle and a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts as it engulfed entire gains made in the last two sessions.

The index took support at its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,634 and closed at 9,637.15, down 37.95 points. It hit a record high of 9,709.30 in trade today.

A bearish engulfing pattern consists of two candlestick patterns. One candle is usually a small white candlestick which is followed by a large black candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one.

Though it is not necessary for the black candle to engulf the shadows of the previous white candle, it should engulf the entire real body. Heavy volume on the second day of the pattern creates a higher probability of trend reversal.

A bearish candlestick pattern suggests that bears regained control over market after rangebound activity seen in the last few trading session. This pattern is usually seen as the end of an uptrend or an intermediate top, but as long as 5-DEMA, 13-DEMA

holds, investors need not worry about intraday gyrations.

However, if the Nifty slips 9,600 on Wednesday post the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meet then bears will regain control over D-Street.

“The Nifty registered a bearish engulfing formation as the price action resulted in a solid bear candle hinting that it may be positioning itself for a short term top around 9700 levels. Confirmation in this regard shall come once Nifty registers a close below psychologically important 9600 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, in immediate trading session if RBI policy positively surprises the markets then bulls may get some more leg room but still upsides appear to be very limited,” he said.

Mohammad further added that on the other hand if post RBI policy market closes below 9,600 levels then traders should prepare themselves for a bigger correction.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,500 followed by 9,400 and 9600 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,800 strikes.

Fresh call writing was seen at 9700 strikes which might restrict its immediate up move while intact Put writing at 9600 and 9500 strike would support to hold the market on declines, suggest experts.

“The Nifty index formed a Bearish Engulfing as well as a Bearish Belt Hold candle on the daily chart and closed negative with the loss of around 35 points,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It closed near to immediate support of 9,635 and if that is not respected then index may see a profit booking towards next support of 9,580 and 9,550 while a hold above 9,650 may extend its move towards 9,700 and 9,750 zone,” he said.