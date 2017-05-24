Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle on charts; 9,341 crucial for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty failed to keep the momentum going after a gap-up start on Wednesday as it closed below its crucial 20-days exponential moving average (DEMA) to form a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index made a bearish candle after a 'bearish belt hold' kind of formation in the previous trading session which signifies caution for bulls. The index slipped below its crucial support level of 9,400 for the second day in a row and a close below 9,341 could further exert selling pressure.

However, there could be a small pullback considering Thursday being the expiry day for May expiry. The expiry is likely to happen in the range of 9,300-9,400, derivative data suggests.

A bearish candle is formed when the index closes below its opening level. It signifies that bears kept the selling pressure throughout the trading session.

The Nifty index opened at 9,410 and rose to an intraday high of 9,431.90 made a small upper shadow. It slipped over 90 points to hit its intraday low of 9,341 before closing at 9,360.55, down 25 points.

The Nifty appears to be slowly drifting down as it breached short term supports one after the other. It closed below its 20-DEMA placed at 9,382.

“In the immediate trading session, if Nifty fails to sustain above 9,341 levels and consistently trades below the said level for at least one hour then shorting opportunity shall arise with an initial target of 9272 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“At this juncture, traders will be better off by avoiding positions on the long side and look for some sort of stable signs around its support levels of 9,272 breach of which on closing basis shall accelerate the momentum on the downside further,” he said.

Contrary to this, if bulls manage to push the index above 9,400 levels on closing basis then traders can look forward to a time-wise correction without much price damage, added Mohammad.

The market is expected to remain volatile on Thursday amid as traders will roll over positions in the derivative segment from the near month May 2017 series to June 2017 series.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,300 followed by 9,400 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400. Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,350 while major Put writing was seen at 9,350 and 9300 strikes.

“The Nifty future has seen rollover of around 55% from May to June series but roll cost is marginal which indicates that aggression of bulls are missing even market is near to its record lifetime highs,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“On the technical front, the Nifty index continued its formation of lower highs for the third consecutive session and corrected towards 9341. It formed a Bearish candle on the daily chart and resistances are shifting lower,” he said.

Taparia is of the view that if Nifty sustains below 9,380 then index may drift towards 9,320 and then towards 9,280 zone while on the upside 9,450 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle.