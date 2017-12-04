Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; hold above 10094-10036 crucial for bulls

The Nifty50 which started with a mild gap on the upside failed to keep the momentum going and closed slightly above its previous close making a bearish candle on an intraday basis on the daily candlestick charts.

The closing price was significantly lower than the opening price which made a small upper shadow, a large body, and a significantly large lower shadow.

The index made a bearish candle kind of pattern for the fifth consecutive day in a row on Monday and a slip below 10,094-10,036 could drag the index towards its crucial support placed around 10,000, suggest experts. It is important for Nifty to hold above 10,100-10200 for the upside to continue.

The Nifty50 opened at 10,175 and rose marginally to hit its intraday high of 10,179.20 but then bears took control and pulled the index below 10,100 levels. The index recovered in the second half of the trading session and closed 5 points higher at 10,127.

It looks like the market is in a wait and watch mode ahead of crucial events such as the Reserve Bank of India policy review and US Fed policy meeting due next week.

Firm global cues helped the index to start with a gap but follow-up buying is missing which dragged the index lower. The index has to now trade above 10,210 to keep the momentum going in favour of bulls. It is still trading below key short-term moving averages.

“The Nifty50 made an attempt to recover with a gap up opening which disappointed as the same was used by market participants to sell the rally. However, recovery from day’s low of 10,095 is mildly keeping the chances of bulls alive as sustaining above this level in next couple of trading sessions may result in double bottom kind of formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, action in next couple of trading sessions can be more or less sideways as we head towards monetary policy event,” he said.

Mohammad further added that crucial support for Nifty50 is available at 10036 and a breach of which on closing basis shall drag down the indices towards 9,848 whereas a close above 10,210 shall suggest some sort of short-term strength.

India VIX marginally moved up by 0.37 percent at 14.85. Rising volatility is giving the grip to bears and showing short-term concern for a long position.

On the options front, significant open interest stands at 10000 strikes with the outstanding position of around 84 Lakh shares while maximum Call OI stands at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

“Option band signifies trading band between the range of 10000 to 10500 with the expectation of higher market volatility in December series,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty index continued its formation of lower highs – lower lows for fourth trading sessions and corrected towards 10095. If it manages to hold 10094 then only short-term reversal could be seen towards 10178 then 10250 while a hold below 10094 could start afresh decline towards psychological 10000 zones,” he said.