Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle for 3rd day; strong support near 10K

The bears remained in control of D-Street on Wednesday as the index breached its crucial support level of 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) on the downside and went below 10,100.

More than the technical factors it was shaky macros which weighed on sentiments. Setbacks like widening in the trade deficit, a slowdown in factory output and hike in crude oil prices impacted the market which was already trading at a premium valuation, suggest experts.

The index recorded a bearish candle for the third consecutive session in a row on Wednesday. Although the index managed to close slightly above its 50-DEMA, the outlook still remains cautious.

The Nifty which opened at 10,171.95 rose marginally to 10,175.45. But, bears took control of D-Street and pushed the index below its 50-DEMA to hit an intraday low of 10,094. It closed 68 points lower at 10,118.

“The Nifty50 moved in-line with our projections and made an attempt to recover from intraday lows of 10,094 after retracing almost 50 percent of its last leg of rally from the lows of 9,687 – 10,490 before signing off the day with large bear candle with slightly longer lower shadow,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, it will be too early to suggest that Wednesday’s low of 10,094 is going to be the bottom unless a follow-through buying emerges in immediate trading session which should facilitate some buy signals on lower time frame charts,” he said.

Interestingly another major index v.i.z Bank Nifty has not succumbed to the selling pressure in last 5 trading sessions and appears to be drawing strong support from the gap zone of 25171 – 25078 levels registered on 1st of November.

Mohammad further added that as long as Bank Nifty sustains above the said support level bulls can remain slightly optimistic and look for some relief rally with no further bigger damage in Nifty50 from current levels.

Investors are advised to remain cautious and avoid forming long positions as there is a possibility of further decline. But, given the fact we are trading near crucial support levels, technical bounce back cannot be ruled out. It will tough for bears to breach 10K, suggest experts.

“It was a third consecutive day while almost a continuous bearish momentum is in play from 10490 marks as Nifty eroded around 400 points in Just 7 days. Nifty has breached very crucial support in recent terms which were established over last few weeks as it also closed below 10170 marks,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“It was a crucial support zone which was expected to be held. Since market consolidated briefly at that levels in September and October. As per OI data selling was also observed in 10300 CE which indicates upside to be capped,” he said.

Nadeem further added that in the short term, we expect 10100 - 10K mark to be held as it is crucial along with some momentum being given from 50 Days SMA.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 10200 and 10000 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

Significant Call writing was seen at 10200, 10300 and 10400 strikes while marginal Put writing is seen at 10200 and 10100 strikes.

India VIX moved up by 0.74 percent at 14.27. VIX has spiked by 20 percent in the last two weeks and Nifty too corrected by around 400 points from 10490 to 10094 in the same period.

“The Nifty index continued its weakness and corrected towards 10100 zones. It has been making lower highs – lower lows from last seven trading sessions and requires to negate the same to get the short-term market stability,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, till it sustains below 10178, weakness could continue towards 10080 then 10000 zones while on the upside hurdle is seen at 10250 levels,” he said.