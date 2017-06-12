Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; 9,600 level crucial support

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty came under pressure from the word go. It started the day with a 20-point gap down and slipped further to breach its crucial support at 9,600 on Monday.

However, bulls managed to pull the index back above 9,600, which made a bearish candle which looked like ‘bearish belt hold’ kind of formation on charts.

A bearish candle is formed when the closing level is lower than the opening level. Formation of a bearish candle after ‘hammer’ kind of pattern on charts does not auger well for the bulls.

The index has already started to formed lower highs and lower lows which signify loss of momentum. The index will come under selling pressure if it breaches 9,600 convincingly. Traders are advised to lighten up positions and trade cautiously.

The Nifty which opened at 9,646.70 slipped to an intraday low of 9,598.50. It rose to an intraday high of 9,647.05 before closing the day at 9,616.40 down 51.85 points.

“Albeit Nifty moved in a narrow range of around 50 points before signing off the session with a bearish candle which looked like a ‘bearish belt hold’ kind of formation and weakness in this index is getting more pronounced as daily MACD also registered a sell signal in Monday’s trading session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“If Nifty doesn’t recover in the immediate trading session then the initial target on downside can be projected around 9,500 levels and a close below which shall confirm short term top around 9700 levels,” he said.

Crucial support for the index remains intact at 9,608, followed by 9,495 while the upsides for time being shall continue to remain capped around 9,700 levels till a fresh breakout is witnessed above the same level, suggest experts.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,500 followed by 9,600 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,600.

Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 and 9,700 which is putting pressure on the market while Put unwinding at 9,600 strikes and Put writing at 9,500 strikes shifting its trading band to lower zones, which will put bulls on the back foot.

“The Nifty index opened negative and corrected towards 9,600 zone. It made a small bearish candle on the daily chart and started to form lower highs – lower lows from last two sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has given a lowest daily close in last ten trading sessions and now a hold below 9,620 may drag it towards 9,580 and 9,550 while on the upside hurdles are seen at 9,680-9,700 zones to start the next up move,” he said.