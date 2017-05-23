Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern; more downside likely

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty broke below three crucial short-term support levels of 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 13-DEMA to form a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Tuesday.

A Bearish Belt Hold pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the day (intraday high), which means there is either small or no upper shadow and the index witnessed selling pressure throughout the trading day which makes up for the large body and a small lower shadow.

In Tuesday's price action, Nifty opened at 9,445.05 which was slightly below its intraday high of 9,448.05 which made a small upper shadow.

It slipped nearly 80 points to touch its intraday low of 9,370 which made a slightly long lower shadow. The index finally closed 52 points lower from its previous close of 9,438.25 at 9,386.15.

Traders should tread with caution at current levels as index slipped below its crucial 13-DEMA with a negative signal from RSI indicator. History suggests that whenever index slipped below this crucial moving average it has managed to bounce back in the next few trading sessions.

Hence, a bounce back cannot be ruled out as the index is trading near crucial support levels, but a close below 9,380 could exert selling pressure, suggest experts.

“Bears appears to have gained upper hand as they succeeded in forcing Nifty50 to close below 9,400 levels which was otherwise looking to be in a consolidation phase by holding the psychologically important level of 9,400 for preceding three trading sessions,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“The index made a bearish belt hold kind of pattern on the charts. In an ideal scenario this market shall head towards much lower levels, with an initial target of 9,272, unless Nifty50 recovers and settles above 9400 levels in immediate trading session,” he said.

It looks like upsides for the time being remain capped as significant Call writing was seen at 9400 strike which is restricting its upside move. Fresh Put writing at strike price 9,350 is likely to hold the market on declines.

The Nifty index closed near its rising weekly support trend line by connecting the lows of 7893 and 9130. If it holds below the 9,380 then a decisive breach of trend line could put some pressure in the mind of bulls, suggest experts.

“The Nifty index failed to surpass immediate hurdle of 9,450 and during the session, it corrected towards 9,370. It formed a Bearish candle similar to a “Bearish Belt Hold” candle on the daily chart and broken the previous week’s low of 9390,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If the index sustains below 9,380 then selling pressure could drag the index towards 9350 and 9320 while on the upside immediate hurdles are seen at 9450 and 9480,” he said.