Technical View: Nifty forms a bearish candle; use rallies to exit long position

The Nifty, which started with a gap on the higher side, failed to hold above 10,200 as selling pressure continued for the second consecutive day in a row at higher levels on Friday. The index made a bearish candle for the fourth consecutive day in a row.

The Nifty slipped below its crucial support placed at 50-days exponential moving average (DEMA) and now a break below 10,100 could fuel further selling pressure which could take the index towards 10,000.

Analysts are not factoring a big fall from here as the index is trading near its crucial support levels and a relief rally could come if the index trades near 10,100 10,080.

Given the fact that Nifty made a large bearish candle after a bearish belt hold pattern, the bias is still on the negative side. Thus, investors should use rallies to exit their long positions as we head towards two crucial events – RBI Monetary policy and US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The 50-share index opened at 10,263 and rose to an intraday high of 10,272. It failed to hold at higher levels and slipped below 10,250-10200-10,150 to hit an intraday low of 10,108. The Nifty finally closed 104 points lower at 10,121.

“The Nifty continued its slide into the first day of the new series suggesting that a fresh leg of downtrend is in progress from the highs of 10410 as it signed off the week with a robust bear candle on both weekly as well as daily time frame,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, last two days of bigger slide dragged down the indices into the oversold zone. Hence, in next trading session if Nifty slips below 10,100 levels then it should pave the way for a relief rally,” he said.

Mohammad further added that one should make use of this rally to exit their long positions as upsides are clearly capped and the market might have registered a multi-week top either at 10410 or at 10490 registered on 6th of November. “On the downsides, immediate support can be found around 10034 levels,” he said.

India VIX moved up sharply by 9.19 percent at 14.79. Rising volatility is again given the grip to bears and is showing some bit of short-tern concerns for long positions.

On the options front, for the December series, maximum and significant open interest is standing at 10000 strikes with the outstanding position of around 80 Lakh shares while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

“Options band signifies lower trading band with the expectation of higher market volatility in December series. The Nifty index fell down by more than 100 points and formed a Bearish Candle followed by a Bearish Belt hold of the previous session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It witnessed sustained selling pressure till the end of session and supports are gradually shifting lower. Now, till it holds below 10200 zones, weakness could continue towards swing low of 10094 then psychological 10000 zones,” he said.