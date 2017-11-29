Technical View: Nifty forms a bearish candle; November F&O expiry eyed

The Nifty, which started on a positive note, failed to keep the momentum going and witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. The index made a bearish candle for the second consecutive day in a row.

Despite positive close on Wall Street, the Indian market came under pressure as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of F&O expiry and September quarter GDP data which is scheduled to come out on Thursday.

Traders are advised not to create fresh positions and wait for a breakout. A firm close above 10,410 would fuel bullish sentiment while a close below 10,340 could fuel some profit taking. The Option band signifies a pause in momentum and the expiry could happen in the range of 10300-10500.

The Nifty opened at 10,376 and rose slightly to hit its intraday high of 10,392.95. It slipped below its crucial support placed around 10,350 to 10,345 before closing the day at 10,361, down 8 points.

“The Nifty continued its extremely range bound move into the second day as it registered one more bearish candle with a lackluster trading session before signing off the day. Technical signals appear to be mixed as few set of momentum indicators being in sell mode whereas few others in buy mode,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, traders will be better off by focusing on individual stocks by adopting a market neutral strategy. However, the trend in the near term shall favor bears if they manage to keep the indices below 10340 levels on closing basis,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in such a scenario market shall ideally revisit the gap zone of 10268 – 232 levels registered on 17th of November. The short-term traders are advised to avoid long side bets below 10340 and contrary to this a firm close above 10410 levels shall result in a retest of 10490 levels.

India VIX fell down by 0.68 percent at 13.06. VIX has to cool down below 13-12.50 zones to get the market stability.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 10000 and 10300 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes.

Fresh Call writing at all the strikes from 10350 to 10500 while marginal Put writing is seen at 10350 and 10250 strikes.

“Option band signifies a pause in momentum while 10300 is likely to act as a major support. The index continued its weakness for the second consecutive session and now intraday volatility could emerge as option writer are fighting in the market to make or break 10350 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index formed a Bearish candle but has been consolidating in between 10340 to 10410 zones from last four trading sessions. It requires a decisive range breakout to start the next leg of the rally,” he said.

Taparia further added that the index has to continue to hold above 10350 to witness an up move towards 10400 then 10450 while on the downside supports are seen at 10300 then 10250 zones.