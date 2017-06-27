Technical View: Nifty closes at 1-month low; makes a bearish candle

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty managed to defend its crucial support of 9,500 but closed at 1-month low on Tuesday and made a solid bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The Bulls tried to cover some ground which explains slightly large lower shadow. Now, a close below 9,500 in Wednesday’s trading session could fuel further weakness. If the index breaches 9,473 (intraday low), the next logical target on the downside is placed around 9,430-9,300.

The Nifty opened at 9,594.05 and rose to an intraday high of 9,615.40. It slipped over 140 points to hit its intraday low of 9,473.45. It closed 63 points lower at 9,511.40.

Traders are advised to tread with caution and as long as Nifty trades below 9,560 further weakness cannot be ruled out which could take the index towards 9450-9480 while on the upside 9580-9600 is likely to act as a crucial resistance level for the index, suggest experts.

“The Nifty index broke its consolidation band of 9560-9700 zone on the downside and corrected towards 9,473 mark. It formed a Bearish candle on the daily chart and also broken its support trend line by connecting its swing lows of 9075, 9341 and 9580 mark,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Recently, it failed to surpass its upper band of the range and formed a double top near to 9700. It has given the lowest daily close in last 22 trading sessions. Now till it holds below 9560 zone, weakness could prevail towards 9480 and 9450 while on the upside 9580-9600 zone is likely to act as a strong barrier on the immediate basis,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was intact at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400 while maximum Call OI was seen shifting to 9600 followed by 9700.

Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices 9500, 9550 and 9600 which is going to restrict its bounce back move fresh Put writing at 9400 strike is shifting its support to lower zones.

On the technical front, the Nifty extended its correction beyond 9,560 levels to complete its corrective structure which is in progress from the highs of 9,709, registered on 6th of June, in the form of Flat in terms of Elliot wave terminology. More downside is in offing.

“Although, it will be too early to call Tuesday’s low of 9473 as bottom, wave structure is suggesting one more leg on the upside i.e. beyond 9709 levels which may result in much bigger correction going forward and hence there can be higher probability of this correction getting completed sooner than later,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

“In case if Nifty slips below 9,473 then immediate support can be expected around 9,430 levels whereas a close above 9,600 levels shall suggest strength in near term,” he said.