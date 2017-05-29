Technical View: It’s ‘Three White Soldiers’ on charts as Nifty forms bullish candle

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed at a fresh record high despite the wide range of movement on either side. It formed a bullish candle for a third consecutive day in a row which closely resembles a formation of ‘Three White Soldiers’.

A ‘Three White Soldiers’ is formed when the stock or the index witnesses three bullish candles which solidify reversal of a downtrend. The closing of the three candles should be higher than previous candles.

It is a sign of change in investor sentiment and is used by traders to confirm a shift in momentum. This pattern is formed after a period of consolidation. Even though Nifty50 keeps on hitting fresh highs on a daily basis, analysts advise caution.

The Nifty50 which opened at 9,560.05 rose to a record high of 9,637.75. It slipped marginally from its previous closing level to 9,547.70 to finally close 9.8 points higher at 9,604.90.

Investors are advised to tread with caution but at the same time remain long on the index for next possible target of 9,730. However, bears would take controls of D-Street, if Nifty closes below 9,490 levels.

“The Nifty50 appears to have registered a ‘Three White Soldiers’ kind of formation as it marched ahead into uncharted territory with three consecutive positive close,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, as the momentum oscillators are in deeply overbought levels a pull back towards immediate support levels placed in the zone of 9550 – 9500 levels shall provide a good opportunity to create fresh long positions for initial targets placed around 9730 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that traders are advised to consider dips as buying opportunities and should not assume such pullbacks to be signs of weakness in the indices unless it closes below 9,490 levels.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,400 followed by 9,500 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,700 followed by 9,800 and 9,600.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 and 9,600 which is shifting its support higher while fresh Call writing at strike prices 9,700 and 9,800 will pose as fresh hurdles for the index.

“The Nifty50 index continued its up move for the third consecutive session and made a new record high of 9,637. It formed a Bullish candle on the daily chart and has been making higher highs – higher lows from last three sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has to hold above 9,550 zone to extend its up move towards 9,650 and 9,700 while on the downside supports are seen at 9,520 and 9,480,” he said.