Technical View: Bulls are back! Nifty forms ‘Long White Day’ on charts; 9,600 in sight

What a day! The Nifty50 managed to close above all its short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 20-DEMA as it formed a bullish candle similar to ‘Long White Day’ pattern on the daily charts on Thursday.

A Long White Day on the daily charts and the crossing of short term moving averages is a positive sign for the bulls. The momentum will get strengthen once Nifty50 close above its previous record high of 9,532 which would open up further upside towards 9,600-9,800.

A 'Long White Day' signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day which is a bullish sign.

This strong recovery appears to have catapulted the sentiment in favour of bulls after six trading sessions of consolidation. Traders are advised to stay long and a stop can be placed below recent low of 9,341.

The Nifty50 opened at 9,384.05 and rose over 160 points to hit its intraday high of 9,523.30. It slipped marginally in opening trade to 9,379.20 before closing the day at 9,509.75, up 149 points.

The Nifty50 witnessed a ‘Long White Day’ kind of formation as it made a strong comeback signalling the end of short-term correction at the recent low of 9,341. This big surprising move can be a harbinger of bigger rally awaiting for the indices,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Technically speaking, momentum shall get further strengthened once it closes above 9532 levels by next 4 trading sessions, which at this point in time looking like a plenty of time, to confirm that a fresh leg of uptrend has unleashed,” he said.

In such a scenario, Mohammad said that we look for a breakout to take place above 9,570 levels based on which a new target for Nifty can be projected around 9,800 levels. Hence, traders should remain long.

Based on the technical evidence, this move has changed the trajectory of the market for the near term, because it almost engulfed the price consolidation seen in the last five trading sessions.

On the options front, for the June series maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,000 followed by 9,300 and 9,400 while maximum Call OI is at 9600 strike.

India VIX fell down by 11.69 percent at 10.44 and lower volatility is supporting the overall bullish undertone of the market. Till VIX remains below 12.50 zone trend may remain intact to positive for a fresh up move, suggest experts.

On the expiry day, Nifty future saw a Rollover of around 70 percent from May to June series as per provisional data with the negative roll cost. “Negative roll cost is the mainly due to two reasons, first as few index companies are giving dividend and secondly less attraction among the bulls to carry their position to the next series,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index made a strong Bullish Candle on the daily chart by negating its formation of lower highs of last three trading sessions. It has to hold above 9450 zone to witness an up move towards 9550 and 9600 zone while on the downside supports are seen at 9420 and 9380,” he said.