Technical stock and weekly outlook: Reliance Securities

Market Review

Markets traded in a narrow range of 144 points, but the movement was sharp with correction in the first two days and then a bounce back to close flattish for the week. The news flow with respect to Infosys continues keeping the share volatile after hitting a new 52 week low.

The pharma sector saw a sharp recovery towards the end of the week with gains of 3 percent as discussion on new pharma policy got postponed in India. There was some positive momentum in liquor stocks after the Supreme court clarified that the liquor ban near highways does not apply within city limits.

Nifty ended flat (0.2 percent) touching the lower end of the support levels and bounced sharply to close 20 points higher week on week. CNX Midcap and Small caps remained flat to negative to end by 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Except for Pharma index,which gained by 3 percent, there was no significant movement in the other indices. Realty, Banks and Metals gained by around 0.8 percent average for the week. Auto, IT and FMCG declined by around 0.5 percent average for the week . India VIX declined by 13.7 percent to close at 12.6.

Market Outlook

NIFTY has ended in a gravestone doji and an either side breakout could be expected in the expiry week ahead. We are trading 1.5 percent down from the last expiry and a breakdown below 9,750 levels on back of any negative global cues could see sharp correction in midcaps and small caps. On the other hand, crossover above 9,950 could provide momentum in broader markets.

The option data also continues to suggest an immediate resistance at 10,000 strike as it has call OI of 5.9 million shares. On the downside 9800 strike has the maximum put OI of 6.1 million shares. Breakout on either side could see sharp short covering in the options strikes.