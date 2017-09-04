Technical stock and weekly outlook

Market Review

Markets traded volatile during the week with swings on account of rollover movements and also due to news flow on geopolitical tensions related to North Korea’s missile tests. In the end we closed positive by 1.2 percent to end near the round mark of 10,000 levels. The monthly numbers announced by the auto companies fuelled positive momentum for the entire sector to gain by 2.4 percent for the week, a rub-off effect of poor GDP growth data. GDP growth rate slid to 3-year low of 5.7 percent in the first quarter of 2017-18.

NIFTY’s key support levels of 9,800 held during the week. CNX Midcap and Small caps outperformed headline indices with gains of 3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively for the week. India VIX declined by 7.1 percent for the week to close at sub 12 levels. Among the sectors Realty, Metals and Autos gained by 5.1 percent, 3.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively for the week. Energy, FMCG and pharma sectors ended positive by around 2 percent.

Market Outlook

NIFTY has broken on the upside from the last three week’s range and we believe the positive momentum would continue. Investors may initiate long in banking, consumer and pharma space for a reasonable upside as the risk-reward looks favourable at current levels. Notably, the metals space has witnessed a consistent up-move since our last recommendation in mid-June 2017 and one should avoid going long from current levels. Looking at the momentous rally observed in the past few months, traders should continue riding the up-move with a “trailing stop loss” placed at 9,750 levels for the leveraged positions.