Tech View: Nifty makes small bear candle but remain long with a target of 9,500

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty made a fresh swing high of 9,450.65 on Thursday but then witnessed profit booking decline which took the index towards its intraday low. The index may a small bear candle on intraday charts as the closing level was less than opening level.

The trajectory of the Indian market remains intact and investors should remain long on the index with a target of 9,500 and a stop loss of 9,300-9,250.

The Nifty index opened at 9,448.60 and rose to a record high of 9450.65 which made a small upper shadow. The bears regained control and pushed the index lower to touch its intraday low of 9,411.30. The Nifty closed 15 points higher or 0.16 percent at 9,422.40.

“Albeit Nifty registered a new swing high bulls clearly disappointed as they failed to capitalise on the breakout witnessed in previous trading session. Lack of follow through buying and an extremely narrow range of 40 point upmove has naturally raised doubts about the sustainability of this breakout,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“In the absence of any sell signals benefit of the doubt goes to bulls and hence traders are advised to maintain a positive stance till some technical evidence arises in favour of bears and look for higher target placed around 9,550 levels,” he said.

Mohammad is of the view that if Nifty closes below 9,300 levels then breakout shall be deemed to have failed and which can be expected to invite short-term trend reversal.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,200 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400.

Fresh Put OI addition was seen at strike prices 9400, 9500 and 9450 which is likely to support the market on declines while intact Call writing at 9500 strikes is restricting its upside momentum on an immediate basis.

The Nifty index which opened on a positive note came under selling pressure near its crucial resistance level placed around 9,500. It will be tough for the index to surpass this crucial resistance level in a hurry.

“The index formed a small bearish candle on the daily chart as it fell down from its opening levels,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, it has to continue to hold above 9,380 level to witness an up move towards 9,450 and 9,500 while on the downside supports are seen at 9,350 and 9,320,” he said.