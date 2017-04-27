Tech View: Nifty forms ‘hanging man’ on charts; maintain a stop loss below 9,300

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed marginally lower after hitting a record high of 9,367.15 for the second day in a row on Thursday and made a hanging man kind of formation on the daily candlestick charts.

A hanging man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern that is formed at the end of an uptrend (300-point rally from its recent low of 9,076 recorded on April 19). However, it still requires confirmation. As long as Nifty trades above 9,300 stay long, say, experts.

In a perfect 'hanging man' pattern either there will be a small or no upper shadow. It would also have a long lower shadow with a small body. But, in Thursday’s session, there is a small upper shadow.

The Nifty came under selling pressure after it hit a record high of 9,367.15 which made a small upper shadow to 9,322.65 which made a long lower shadow on the candlestick charts. The index finally closed 9.7 points lower at 9,342.15.

In this pattern, the market witnesses a significant selloff towards opening, but still manages to recoup some of the losses and closed near the opening level.

The Nifty staged a smart bounce back, but still closed below its opening level of 9,359.15. Investors who went long in the index should continue with their positions in May series as well with a stop loss below 9,300, suggest experts.

“The Nifty witnessed a listless trading on expiry day as it moved in a narrow range of 45 points before signing off the session with ‘hanging man’ kind of formation for the second day in a row suggesting a pause in the ongoing momentum,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told moneycontrol.

“However, as no other technical parameter, as of now, has generated a sell signal traders can continue to maintain a bullish bias. Traders can continue to stay long with a stop below 9,300 on a closing basis and look for a higher target of 9,549 levels,” he said.

The Nifty index remained in a narrow range and closed with the marginal loss of around 10 points on the last trading sessions of April series. But, the Nifty index rose around 2 percent during April series and made a new lifetime high of 9,367.

“It seems like the Nifty is taking a pause after a swift rally of 250 points in last three sessions but the major trend of the market is still positive as it is making higher lows,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told moneycontrol.

“The index has to now hold above 9,350 to extend its up move towards 9,400-9,420 while on the downside multiple support are seen at 9,280 and 9,250,” he said.