Tech View: Nifty forms 'hammer' like pattern; stay long with stop loss below 9,200

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty which started with a small gap on the higher side failed to hold gains above 9,350, but bulls manage to push the index above 9,300 levels towards the close. The index made a ‘hammer’ like pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Tuesday.

A ‘Hammer’ is formed when the index trades significantly lower than its opening price for the most part of the trading session but manages to recoup losses and close either above or near the opening level.

It looks like a hammer-shaped candlestick, in which the body is at least half the size of the tail. It signifies that the index is making an attempt to bottom out.

“Hammer candle has generally small body depicting a small trading range while a larger lower shadow indicating the undertone of the trend, sentiments, in place with closing at higher levels than the low. A hammer is also seen as a reversal pattern,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.com.

For the trend to continue Nifty has to stay above 9,300 but a close below 9,280 make things difficult for the bulls, say experts. If the index stays below 9,280-9,300 then further decline towards 9,191 cannot be ruled out while a move above 9,367 would open room for further upside towards 9,500 levels.

The Nifty witnessed selling pressure towards its crucial resistance level of 9,350 but found support near its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 9,300.

The index which hit an intraday low of 9,269.90 finally closed 9 points higher at 9,313 which was still below the opening level of 9,339.85. The trend does suggest a loss of momentum, but it does not warrant any change in position.

Investors who went long in the index should continue with that with a stop loss below 9,200 for a target of 9,500 and above, suggest experts.

“The Nifty registered ‘Hammer’ kind of formation after four days of corrective and consolidation process suggesting that it is attempting to bottom out from this phase. However, confirmation in this regard shall come once it closes above 9367 levels which shall bring back the momentum of bulls once again,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

“The subsequent rally can get extend up to 9,550 levels though technical parameters are bit weak on lower time frame charts. Hence, one can maintain a positive stance and initiate long positions for a target placed around 9550 with a stop below 9200 levels on closing basis,” he said.

On the daily chart, an index made three swing highs placed at 9,218, 9,273 and 9,367 in the last 29 trading sessions while every time relative strength index (RSI) indicator was making the lower highs which is forming a process of negative divergence on the Daily chart.

The supertrend indicator still shows the momentum is intact on the upside. But Nifty for the last three trading sessions closed below its opening level indicating a loss in momentum.

Formation of hammer like candle after a bearish candle indicates that bears might be trying to increase their foothold but bulls manage to save the day as buying emerges at lower levels.

However, this process has a negative implication but index has to decline to confirm this pattern while a hold above 9380 would nullify the impact of this formation and may even head towards next hurdle of 9,400-9,500 zone, suggest experts.

“The Nifty formed a Hammer Candle on the Daily chart as it recovered from its intraday lows and managed to close above 9,300 mark. However, during the day it failed to cross 9,350 and corrected towards 9270,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“The RSI indicator is forming a negative divergence on the Daily chart. However this process has a negative implication but index has to decline to confirm this pattern while a hold above 9,380 would nullify the impact of this formation and may even head towards next hurdle of 9,500 zone,” he said.