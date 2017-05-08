Tech View: Nifty forms ‘Doji’ pattern on charts; 9,370-9,380 important for bulls

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 which opened with a slight gap pared gains towards the close of the trade and made a ‘Doji’ type of indecisive pattern on the daily candlestick charts as the opening level was closer to the closing level.

A 'Doji' formation is a neutral pattern and does not give any information about the future trend, but it conveys indecisiveness between bulls and bears. However, if we combine the previous candle then the pattern is very similar to ‘Inside Bar’ as well as ‘Bullish Harami’ pattern.

A Bullish Harami is formed when a large candlestick is followed by a smaller candlestick whose body is located within the trading range of the large candlestick. It indicated a reversal of the trend, but as long as Nifty50 stays below 9,370-9,380 investors should remain cautious.

The Nifty opened the trade at 9,311.45 and closed at 9,314.05 which is almost similar to the opening level and that resulted in a cross or a plus sign on the charts. It rose to an intraday high of 9,338.70 and a low of 9,297.95 in trade on Monday.

“The Nifty50 registered a ‘Doji’ kind of indecisive formation as it moved in an extremely narrow range of 40 points suggesting that bulls are in a pause mode,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

“It appears that, after the recent price damage on Friday, upside for time being shall remain capped around 9,370 levels unless Nifty50 registers a fresh breakout above the said levels on closing basis. Till then one can expect the trend to remain sideways with a negative bias,” he said.

Mohammad advises short-term traders need to remain cautious and should watch the level of 9,269 as a breach of this shall confirm 7-days old range breakdown which would create pressure on the markets with immediate downside targets of 100 odd points.

On the options front, maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,200 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,400 followed by 9,500.

Fresh Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 which is continuously providing support on declines while intact Call writing at 9,400 and 9,500 strikes are restricting upside. The index has been trading in a narrow band and till the time it trades below 9,380, upside will remain capped.

“The Nifty50 index opened positive and managed to hold above 9,300 level even after its sharp decline on last Friday. It formed an Inside Bar as well as a Bullish Harami Cross pattern on the daily chart which indicates an indecisiveness,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“The index has been trading in between 9,270 to 9,380 zone from the last eight trading sessions and follow-up is clearly missing on both the side. Now, a decisive range breakout above 9,380 could start the next move towards 9,450-9,500 while a drift below 9280 could attract profit booking towards 9250 and 9191,” he said.