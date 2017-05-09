Tech View: Nifty forms bearish candle on charts; MACD in sell mode

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty moved in a narrow range throughout the trading day on Tuesday and closed with marginal gains but made a bearish candle as the closing level was less than the opening level.

The Nifty slipped below its first support level placed at 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9313 and a move below 9,269 could well intensify selling pressure while a move above 9,370 could give strength to the bulls, suggest experts.

The Nifty opened at 9,337.35 and rose to an intraday high of 9,338.95. It corrected towards its support of 9300 but eventually closed 2.8 percent higher at 9,316.85.

The Nifty continued its lackadaisical move for the eighth consecutive day in a row as it witnessed extremely narrow range move of mere 30 points.

“These kind of extremely narrow ranges for two days in a row are suggesting that market is in a pause mode and likely to extend its consolidation process for a couple of more trading sessions before witnessing a directional move,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

“Meanwhile, technical indicators on lower time frame charts are deteriorating as daily MACD is already in a sell mode. Traders are advised to shun their aggression on long side positions till Nifty50 registers a fresh breakout with a close above 9370 levels whereas a stop loss for the short-term long bets should be below 9,269 levels as a breach of this shall favour bears in the near term,” he said.

The derivatives data suggest a stiff range in place with the highest activity at 9400 - 9300 and only breach of this will give further direction since it is almost the third week we are trading in the same.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,200 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,400 followed by 9,500.

Fresh Put writing at strike prices 9,300 which is continuously providing support to the market while intact Call writing at strike prices 9,400 and 9,500 are restricting its upside momentum.

“The Nifty moved in a small range as the market consolidates for a 9th straight session. The Nifty made a small candlestick, red, indicating an indecisive trend in short term. A short small candlestick also indicates a small range as the market finds itself in a range,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.com.

“The Nifty has strong upper resistance at 9370 while support is seen at 9,290. In this week, it will be crucial to see Nifty breaching 9370, which if done, then we may further see higher trajectory till 9440,” he said.