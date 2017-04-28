Tech View: Nifty forms bearish candle; but bulls should not lose heart

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty remained under pressure for the most part of the trading day but managed to bounce back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,291 and made a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts ahead of long weekend on Friday.

A bearish candle is formed when the closing level is less than the opening level, how much the gap between the close and open doesn't matter. However, Friday’s marginal profit booking decline should not bother bulls.

The Nifty made two consecutive bearish candles in a row but for the week it made a bullish candle on the charts which suggest the uptrend still remains intact.

However, a break below 8,720 could put further pressure on the bulls while a break above 9,367 will continue the upward journey for the bulls.

The Nifty which opened at 9,340.95 rose to an intraday high of 9,342.65 but bears intensified selling pressure which pushed the index below 9,300 to hit an intraday low of 9,282.25. The index finally closed 38 points lower at 9,304.05.

“Albeit Nifty is looking weak on daily charts, as it signed off the session with a bearish candle owing to profit booking ahead of long week end, its impact can presumably be minimal as a robust bull candle is visible on weekly charts,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

“The bull candle formed on the weekly charts has washed out the losses of preceding three weeks suggesting that short-term weakness is temporary. As long as Nifty sustains above the gap zone of 9250–9225 traders should look to create long positions,” he said.

Mohammad further added that once the index gets past 9,367 levels then momentum shall pick up which can take Nifty towards its logical targets of 9,549.

On the weekly scale, Nifty gave a consolidation breakout above 9,273 and registered a fresh high of 9,367. On the daily scale index made three swing highs at 9,218, 9,273 and 9,367 in last 28 trading sessions.

The overall trend of the index is positive but there is a pause in the momentum after a swift run of 250 points suggest experts.

“The Nifty index has negated its formation of higher highs – higher lows of last five sessions and formed a Bearish candle on the daily chart,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“A fall below 9,280 could attract a decline towards 9191 while on the upside multiple hurdles are seen at 9350-9380 zone,” he said.