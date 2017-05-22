Tech View: Nifty forms bearish candle and an ‘Inside Bar’ pattern on charts

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which opened with a 50-point gap on the higher side failed to keep the momentum going on Monday and closed below its opening level making a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The index also made an ‘inside bar’ kind of pattern which is a 2-bar pattern on the daily charts in which the latest candle is formed completely inside the shadow of the preceding candle. It could be a green or a red candle.

The index is consolidating in a narrow range and as long as Nifty holds above 9,400, upside trend still remains intact and traders should not get alarmed by small intraday corrections.

It appears that trend will continue to be sideways and directionless as long as Nifty trades below 9,532 which is its record high. While a break below 9,400 could exert further downside pressure on the index.

“The Nifty index opened positive but failed to surpass 9,500 zone and lost most its gains then finally closed the session on a flat to a positive note. It formed an “Inside candle” as traded inside the trading range of the last session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If the index sustains below 9,420 zones then only weakness could drag the index towards 9380 and 9350 zone while on the upside a hold above 9480-9500 would nullify the immediate weakness to start the next leg of the rally,” he said.

The index formed a ‘Shooting Star’ candle last week but follow up is missing to support the pattern which is keeping the market to consolidate near to 9450 zone.

Taparia is of the view that such occurrences of multiple reversal candles at the top of the trend are giving a word of caution on an immediate basis but follow up selling is missing as a major undertone of the market is still bullish.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,300 followed by 9400 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike price 9,500 followed by 9,600.

Fresh Call writing was seen at 9,400-9,700 which is restricting its upside momentum while Put writing in all the strikes from 9,300 to 9,450 are supporting the market on declines.

Based on the derivative data, there is a higher probability of consolidation ahead of May expiry. But, despite large intraday movements, the index has managed to hold on to its crucial support level of 9,400 which is a positive sign.

“The Nifty appears to be in a consolidation mode for the last 3 days and has managed to sustain above 9,400 levels and unless this level is broken short term down trend shall not be confirmed,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research and Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, traders can maintain a positive bias as long as 9,400 level is held and shift their focus to stock specific counters. They are also advised not to expect bigger moves unless Nifty registers a close above 9532,” he said.