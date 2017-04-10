Tech View: Nifty forms ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern; 13-DEMA at 9,165 eyed

Moneycontrol News

Bulls failed to regains their foothold on D-Street as the Nifty failed to close above its crucial resistance level of 9,200 on Monday. The index came under pressure soon after it opened with slight gap and made a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on charts.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high), which means that there is a small or no upper shadow and the index declines throughout the trading session, which make up for the large body and a small lower shadow.

The Nifty, which opened at 9,225.60, rose marginally to 9,255.65 in opening trade. The index witnessed sustained selling pressure throughout the trading session which took the index towards its intraday low of 9,174.85. It finally closed 16 points lower at 9,181.45.

The index closed below its 5-day exponential moving average but managed to hold around its 10-day exponential moving average (DEMA). But the next crucial support for the index is placed at its 13-DEMA placed at 9,165.35.

History suggests that the Nifty managed to bounce back from this average numerous number of times. Hence, a break below this average will confirm negative bias for the index. Any decisive breakout could take the index towards its next crucial support of 9000 levels, suggest experts. While resistance are placed at 9,250 and 9,280 levels.

“The Nifty50 registered a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation as it continued to slide from the beginning of its trading session. In this process, it not only closed below its psychological important level of 9,200 but also below its 5-DEMA for the second day in a row suggesting that the bears are tightening their grip on the markets,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“On multiple occasions in the past Nifty50 bounced back after taking support from its 13-DEMA even after marginally breaching that level. Hence, it is critical for Nifty50 to sustain above the said average whose value for next trading session is placed at 9165 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that any decisive breach of this support shall further weaken the index and drag it down towards its logical targets of 9,000 levels as we have been pointing out for the last couple of trading sessions.

The outlook for Indian markets became more clouded as the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence, popularly known as MACD, gave a 'sell' signal on the daily charts in the previous trading session which suggests downside or consolidation.

MACD is one of the most effective trend-following momentum indicators, which can be used to spot a change in the short-term trend of the market. However, the uptrend still remains intact as indicated by the supertrend indicator.

As the name suggests, 'Supertrend' is a trend-following indicator just like moving averages and MACD (moving average convergence divergence). It is plotted on prices and their placement indicates the current trend.

“The Nifty index has been making lower highs from last three trading sessions and formed a Bearish Belt Hold candle on the daily chart on Monday. It has broken immediate support of 9218-9191 zone and hovering near to its 13 Day Exponential moving average,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“If it sustains below 9,191, then selling pressure may drag the index towards next support of 9,133 and 9,090 levels while on the upside immediate hurdles are seen at 9,250 and 9,280,” he said.