Tech View: Nifty forms a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on charts; strong support at 9,300

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

A historic day for markets. Bulls took control of D-Street in morning trade after a slight gap-up opening to take the Nifty to a record high of 9,367 on Wednesday but witnessed selling pressure at higher levels which was eventually bought into.

The index saw some selling pressure in morning trade which took the Nifty towards its support of 9,300 but closed near the high point of the day making a bullish candle which closely resembles a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of pattern on charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern that is formed at the end of an uptrend (near 300-point rally from its recent low of 9,076 ). In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small or no upper shadow. It would also have a long lower shadow with a small body.

In this particular pattern, market witnesses a significant selloff towards opening but still manages to recoup some of the losses and closed near the opening level. However, in Wednesday’s session, the index closed near its high point of the day which is a bullish sign.

The Nifty staged a smart bounce back from its crucial support level of 9,300 and as long as index holds this level, a rally towards 9,500 is a possibility, suggest experts.

Apart from this candlestick pattern other technical parameters like momentum oscillators which are also in the deeply overbought zone are suggesting caution, suggest experts.

“Albeit Nifty registered a breakout above its 26-days old channel which is throwing up a target close to 9,550 levels, Wednesday’s price action, witnessed a Hanging Man kind of formation which is usually found around short-term tops suggesting a pause in the ongoing momentum,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

Most of the parameters are warranting a corrective and consolidation phase going forward.

“Hence, based on the weight of technical evidence with us, we recommend traders to book profits and focus extremely on stock specific activity till confirmation signs for reversal are visible,” said Mohammad.

The Nifty index continued its up move for the third consecutive session and registered a record lifetime high of 9,367. The Moving Average Convergence and Divergence, popularly known as MACD also gave a buy signal on the Nifty.

Although, the relative and strength index (RSI) reading is close to 70 at 69.20 which is suggesting overbought levels on the charts.

“The Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily chart and forming higher highs from last five trading sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.