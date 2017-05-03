Tech View: Nifty forms a ‘bearish’ candle; 9367-9380 important for bulls

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty remained subdued throughout the trading day, but eventually bounced back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) for the second day in a row and made a bearish candle which also looked like ‘Inside Bar’ kind of pattern on daily charts.

A bearish candle is formed when the closing level is less than the opening level. But, in a sideways market, it suggests consolidation, unless Nifty breaks below 9,280 levels convincingly.

The bearish candle made on the daily charts signifies that bears kept the selling pressure throughout the trading session. The index broke below its support levels of 9,300 but managed to bounce back from its 5-DEMA placed at 9,303.

The Nifty which opened at 9,344.7 rose to an intraday high of 9,346.30. It slipped 48 points from its high to 9,346.30. The Nifty finally closed 1.8 points lower from its previous close at 9,311.95.

This sideways phase of 5 trading sessions is slowly negatively impacting the technical picture. The index is stuck in a range which most experts call it as no trade zone.

Market participants are awaiting some key trigger which could either lead to a breakout or a breakdown on charts, but till then the market is likely to move in range.

“The Nifty registered a bearish candle which has engulfed previous trading sessions candle body before signing off the day with an extremely range bound move of 48 points. This sideways phase of 5 trading sessions is slowly negatively impacting the technical as two of our momentum oscillators generated a sell signal,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told moneycontrol.

“Hence, we expect this corrective/consolidation phase to get extended for another couple of trading sessions unless Nifty registers a breakout above 9367 levels on closing basis,” he said.

However, as long-term trend is positive one can shift focus towards small pockets of opportunities where fresh breakouts are being witnessed with a stop below 9,200 on a closing basis, suggest experts.

The index has been witnessing sustained supply near to 9,350 zones but buying interest on declines is supporting it to bounce and that is why it got stuck in a trading range from last five sessions.

If the index sustains below 9,280 the correction will accelerate which could take the Nifty towards 9191 levels while a break above 9,350-9,380 will fuel bullish momentum.

“The Nifty index formed an inside bar kind of pattern on the daily chart as it traded inside the trading range of the last session. It again failed to cross 9350 and corrected towards 9300 then finally closed with a marginal loss of two points,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

Taparia further added that if it sustains below 9,280 then only it could correct towards 9,230 and 9191 while on the upside multiple hurdles are seen at 9,350 and 9,380 to start the next leg of the rally.