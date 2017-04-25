Tech View: Historical day for markets! Nifty forms bullish candle, rally to continue

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

Breakout, finally! The Nifty which started with a gap hit a fresh record high and closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 on Tuesday. It made a strong bull candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A strong bull candle formed after a ‘Long White Day’ in the previous session on the daily charts suggest that momentum is on the upside. If it sustains, the next logical target for the index stands at 9,350-9,380 levels, suggest experts.

The market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day which is a bullish sign just two days ahead of April month’s expiry on Thursday.

The Nifty opened at 9,273.05 and rose to an intraday high of 9,309.20 before closing the day 88 points higher from its previous close at 9,306.60. It slipped marginally to 9,250.35 which created a small lower shadow.

“As a follow up to Monday’s momentum, Nifty witnessed a sustained buying after registering a strong gap-up opening before signing off the day at new life time highs. It made a strong bull candle on the charts,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneyconstrol.com.

“Interestingly, current up move from the lows of 9,075 erased all the losses witnessed in 9 trading sessions from the highs of 9,274 in just 4 trading sessions. This faster retracement is suggesting that momentum is upbeat in the market which has the potentiality to take indices to much higher levels,” said Mohammad.

We recommend traders to continue long bets with a stop below 9,220 level on closing basis. The Nifty has immediate resistance around 9,345 levels and a breakout above this resistance point shall throw up a new target for Nifty which is around 9,549 levels, he said.

The Nifty continued its up move for the second consecutive session and registered a fresh record life time high of 9,309. On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 9,200 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,400.

Fresh Put writing at strike prices 9,300, 9,250 and 9,200 strike while major Call unwinding was seen in 9200 and 9250 strike is a bullish sign.

“The Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily chart and witnessed sustain buying interest till the end of sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.