Tech View: Breakout! Nifty forms strong bull candle on charts; 9,500 eyed

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty finally broke out of narrow trading range seen in the last 8 trading session to register a fresh record high of 9,414.75 which now opens room for the index to hit 9,500 levels. It made a strong bull candle on the daily candlestick charts on Wednesday.

A strong bull candle is formed when the market witnesses sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day which is a bullish sign. After a small gap-up opening, the index remained in the grip of bulls throughout the trading day.

The Nifty which opened at 9,339.65 rose to a record high of 9,414.75 before closing the day at 9,407.30, up 90.45 points from its previous close of 9,316.85. It slipped marginally to 9,336 which created a small lower shadow.

“The Nifty registered a robust bull candle as it witnessed a sustained buying from the word go. In this process, it has cleared confluence of resistance points available around 9,370 levels and registered a fresh breakout above 2-month old ascending channel which is in progress with multiple touch points from the highs of 9218 levels registered in March,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

“This channel has opened up a new target of 9,597 levels. Our twin momentum oscillators on lower time frame charts also registered buy signal for the first time in last 7 trading sessions,” he told Moneycontrol.com.

If the momentum sustains, this move can get extended up to levels around 9,550. “Based on this technical evidence we advise traders to go for fresh longs with a stop below 9330 levels for said targets,” advises Mohammad.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,300 followed by 9,200 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400.

Significant Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 and 9,400 which has led to shifting of the base to a higher zone while Call unwinding in 9,300 and 9,400 strikes are giving the scope to head towards maximum OI concentration zone, suggest experts.

“The Nifty index opened positive and made a new record lifetime high of 9,414 formed a strong Bullish candle and given a consolidation breakout from its trading range of 9,270 to 9,380 zone,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal

Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“It managed to close with the handsome gains of 90 points above its crucial hurdle of 9,380 zone. Now a hold above 9,380 could start the next move towards 9,450 and 9,500 while on the downside supports are shifting higher at 9,350 and 9,320,” he said.